Milano Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
9180 Hwy 44, East St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9180 Hwy 44, East St
Mt Washington KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Derby City Pizza Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports