Go
Toast

Milano Italian Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

9180 Hwy 44, East St • $$

Avg 4.5 (317 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Spinach Cannelloni$13.99
Pepperoni Calzone$8.99
Cheese Ravioli$10.99
Chicken Parmesan$12.99
Chef Salad$8.99
Tiramisu$6.49
Parmigana$14.99
Kids Spaghetti & Meatsauce$6.99
Italian Style Cheese Bread$6.99
Cheese Pizza
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9180 Hwy 44, East St

Mt Washington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Derby City Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston