Millstream Tavern
Classic Tavern with elevated dining in the heart of Woodstock at the Woodstock Golf Club.
114 Mill Hill Rd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 Mill Hill Rd
Woodstock NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
A & P Bar
Cocktails and Comfort Food... come in or order online and enjoy!
Pearl Moon
Come in and enjoy!
Moonrise Bagels
Woodstock-based bagel shop featuring bagels stuffed with everyone's favorite comfort foods.
Oriole 9
Oriole 9 has always been known as a staple brunch spot in the heart of Woodstock but we've recently expanded our menus to be able to serve up soul-satisfying eats & craft cocktails day and night.