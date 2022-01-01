Go
Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

209A Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Wings Platter$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
Pint Side$6.50
Smoked Half Chicken Platter$14.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Small Side$2.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$8.00
Moe's Signature "Hand Breaded" Chicken Tenders - Honestly...they're the Best in Town
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
1/2 Pint Side$3.50
Location

South Portland ME

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

