Go
Toast

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

Burger and Beer Joint

1300 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half Order Truffle Fries$4.00
Backyard Classic$8.00
White American, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Pickles, M&B Sauce
No Substitutions online.
Rocket Turkey$10.00
Farm-Raised Turkey, Chévre Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Fig Spread, Roasted Red Pepper.
No Substitutions online.
Fries$3.00
Hot Chick$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
Peter Piper$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
Farmers Daughter$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
Byo Angus$7.00
Sweet Fries$4.00
HALF Parmesan & Garlic$4.00
See full menu

Location

1300 Central Ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Royal Tot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lunchbox Sandwich Shop - Charlotte

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warmack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cilantro Noodle

No reviews yet

Cilantro Noodle is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with a twist. Fast-casual style with build-your-own options: Fresh rolls, Vermicelli noodle, Banh Mi and more.
Our signature Pho is cooked in 24-hours broth giving it a full-bodied, rich, and savory taste.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston