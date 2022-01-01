Go
Toast

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

Everything just taste better

100 W. Green St Unit 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tiger Boba Milk Tea$5.25
Uji Matcha Latte$5.25
One of our most popular drinks, authentic Japanese matcha with milk, slightly sweetened. Mild and smooth matcha taste in every sip
Mango in Kyoto$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake$14.25
Real fresh mango puree & signature cheese mousse.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.50
Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine Taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea$5.75
Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes$14.95
Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Motto No.5 Milk Tea$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
See full menu

Location

100 W. Green St Unit 101

Pasadena CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

No reviews yet

Amara Café has brought unique flavors from Latin America. The espresso bar is full of innovative coffee drinks, award winning hot chocolate and colorful eats like Venezuelan Gluten Free Arepas, Cachapas and famous Vegan Crispy Churros made fresh to order

Himalayan Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.

Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Pasadena

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston