Mud City Crab House

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1185 East Bay Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1665 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Mussels$15.00
Fresh Pei mussels, steamed with white wine OR red marinara and garlic butter. Served with fresh bread
Cod$25.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
fresh atlantic cod with fries and cole slaw
"The Original" Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Homemade with backfin crabmeat & our secret seasonings. Breaded & fried served on the bun with lettuce & tomato
BBQ Swordfish Sandwich$18.00
Swordfish with house bbq sauce on a kaiser roll with crispy fried onions & jalapeno strips
Corn on the Cob$3.50
Take Out Soups- Hot
House Garden Salad$8.00
Crisp mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes
Sesame Crusted Tuna$29.00
Topped with avocado, sriracha mayo, and soy reduction
Served with 2 sides
Broiled Seafood Combination$30.00
One jumbo lump crab cake, filet of flounder, shrimp and scallops
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1185 East Bay Ave

Manahawkin NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

