Go
Mugshots Grill & Bar image
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

300 River Highlands Blvd.

Covington, LA 70433

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

WANGS - 10$11.79
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
INFERNO WRAP$9.29
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Wang sauce, chopped and wrapped in a tortila with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce and house made ranch.
DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER$10.99
Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.
BISHOP'S BURGER$6.79
A 1/3 lb. version of our signature burger dressed with mayo, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
BREAKFAST BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington LA 70433

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rakong Thai Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 196
104 Lake Dr Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Skal Axe Throwing - Covington
orange starNo Reviews
600 N Highway 190 Suite 1 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
LEE'S HAMBURGERS
orange starNo Reviews
104 Lake Dr. Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0140
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Greengate Drive #D Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Covington

The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Oxlot 9
orange star4.7 • 1140
428 E Boston St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
orange star4.0 • 1128
70488 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Mattina Bella
orange star4.8 • 532
421 E Gibson St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 276
70367 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Rakong Thai Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 196
104 Lake Dr Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mugshots Grill & Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston