Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine!

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

309 N Dawson St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)

Popular Items

Quattro Fromaggi Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, taleggio, gorgonzola, mozzarella, sotto sentre
Pepperoni Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, Caramelized onions, pepperoni, mozzarella
Tiramisu$10.00
Burrata To Go$14.00
Fresh spring mix, roasted bell peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese tossed in balsamic & EVOO
Amatriciana To Go$19.00
House made picci pasta, San Marzano tomato, onion, italian pancetta, chili & pecorino
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
Margherita Pizza To Go$20.00
San Marzano, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
Pesto Chicken Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, grilled pesto chicken, mozzarela, spinach, kalamata olives
Lasagna To Go$24.00
Seven layers of fresh pasta, house beef and pork ragu, house beschemel & reggiano
Chicken To Go$24.00
Organic roasted half chicken, marsalla mushroom sauce & rosemary potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

309 N Dawson St

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
