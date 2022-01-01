Go
  • Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

The most asked Question about NASTY’s
Why in the world would you name your restaurant NASTY’s?
The name is unique because it was our youngest son’s (Nathan) nickname given to him by his football team mates when he was a sophomore. He was not a dirty player, but when he played, he played lights out, downright NASTY as they would say and had several schools looking at him.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

4561 Scioto Darby Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Traditional$5.69
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.69
Kid Cheese Burger$5.69
Wing Sides
Smoked
Kids Boneless$2.85
Kids Pizza$6.00
Boneless$3.50
Traditional
Onion Rings$2.49
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4561 Scioto Darby Rd

HIlliard OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
