National Coney Island
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
45221 Utica Park Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
45221 Utica Park Blvd
Utica MI
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vino & Vibes Wine bar
We are a wine bar in the historical downtown of Utica offering a menu of small plates paired with an international selection of wine, beers and cocktails.
Locker Room Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Steampunk Tap Room
Craft Beer Tap Room
Soul of Detroit
Soul of Detroit, A Taste of the City is a Detroit-style restaurant nestled in the heart of the Golden Corridor. We offer Comedy Shows, Live Band Performances and Karaoke Brunch! We are a "Good Time!" So come out and enjoy
"A Taste of the City!"