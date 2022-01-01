Nautical Bowls - Maple Grove (1)
Come in and enjoy!
7967 Wedgewood Ln N
Popular Items
Location
7967 Wedgewood Ln N
Maple Grove MN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0199
Nothing Bundt Cakes
CRAVE Food & Drink
Come in and enjoy!
Max's on Main
Come in and enjoy!
3 Squares Restaurant
At 3 Squares Restaurant we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.