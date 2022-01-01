Go
3 Squares Restaurant

At 3 Squares Restaurant we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N • $$

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Utensils & Napkins Please!
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Cheeseburger$13.50
beef patty, american cheese
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
American Breakfast.$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N

Maple Grove MN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

