Max's on Main 7890 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7890 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
4.8 • 1,168
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurant
Urban Wok - Maple Grove - Arbor Lakes - Maple Grove
No Reviews
11656 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Maple Grove
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
4.8 • 1,168
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurant
More near Maple Grove