Max's on Main 7890 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

7890 Main Street

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.95

Lightly breaded and fried shrimp with a side of our Bang-Bang sauce.

Boneless Wings

$14.95

Four chicken tenderloin 'wings,' battered and fried to order. Choose flavor and dipping sauce.

Brussles

$12.95

Brussel sprouts fried with bacon bits and tossed with parmesan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Ellsworth Cheese Curds

$9.95

Ellsworth white cheddar, hand beer-battered to order. Served with a side of berry ketchup

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Five fried pickle spears with spicy ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Sidewinder

$12.95

Our famous sidewinder fries topped with pulled pork, beer cheese, BBQ sauce, fresh jalapenos

Pretzels

$8.95

Warm pretzel bites with beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Steak Bites

$14.95

Fried and seasoned beef tenderloin bites with a side of chimichurri and garlic aioli

Wings

$14.95

Bone-in chicken wings fried to order, choice of flavor, and dipping sauce.

Flat Bread

Margherita

$13.95

Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Dilly Dilly

$16.95

Garlic butter, mozzarella, bacon, house pickles, caramelized onion, blue cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, diced tomato, green onion

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, BBQ Sauce

Burgers

Our patties are house-made. All burgers come with fries. Substitutes available.

Cheese Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions with a choice of cheese

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy onions

Max Burger

$14.95

Bacon jam, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Max Burger

$14.95

Ghost pepper jack, pickled jalapeno, bacon, spicy ranch

Brown Sugar Bacon Burger

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, brown sugar bacon, caramelized onion, BBQ Sauce

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with fries. Substitutes available.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, baguette

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce pickles, mayo. Nashville style upon request.

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$12.49

House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw

Rachel

$14.95

House smoked turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on marble rye

Reuben

$14.95

Our Guinness braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on marble rye

Strawberry Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, romaine, red onion, blue cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, poppyseed dressing

Turkey Club

$13.95

Tacos

Steak Taco Plate

$14.95

Three steak tacos garnished with pickled red onions and cilantro. Our house crema and salsa on the side.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.95

Three shrimp tacos garnished with pickled red onions and cilantro. Our house crema and salsa on the side

Fish Taco Plate

$14.95

Three Cod tacos, grilled or fried, garnished with pickled onions and cilantro. Our house crema and salsa on the side.

Plates

2 Piece Fish Fry

$15.95

Battered to order Cod filets over fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

3 Piece Fish Fry

$21.95

Battered to order Cod filets over fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

American, cream cheese, smoked gouda sauce

Half-Rack Baby Backs

$22.95

Half-rack baby back ribs, garlic toast, coleslaw. Choice of two sides: French fries, mac-n-cheese, baked beans

Full Rack Baby Backs

$29.95

full-rack baby back ribs, garlic toast, coleslaw. Choice of two sides: French fries, mac-n-cheese, baked beans

Soup & Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, red onion, choice of dressing

Strawberry Chicken Salad (GF)

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine | Parm | Croutons

House Salad

$11.95

Chicken Wild Rice

$3.95+

Side Caesar

$3.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

Dessert

Chocolate Tort

$6.95

Cheesecake Of The Day

$7.95

Muddy Paws Whole Pie (12 p)

$55.00

Sides

Plate of Fries

$6.95

Plate of Sidewinders

$7.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.95

Side of Sidewinders

$4.95

Side of Baked Beans

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$2.95

Side of Mac n Cheese

$3.95

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Russian Dressing

$0.50

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Spicy

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

Sweet Siracha

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Draft Beers

612 Honey Blond

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Castle Danger TAP

$4.00

Coors Light TAP

$3.00

Excelsior Big Island Blond Ale

$4.00

Fair State Mirror Universe

$4.00

Surly Before I Die

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Indeed Pistachio

$4.00

Kona Big Wave TAP

$4.00

LB Mango Blonde

$4.00

Loon Juice

$4.00

Mich Golden Light TAP

$3.00

Miller Lite TAP

$3.00

Omni FAD TAP

$4.00

Sociable Cider Freewheeler tap

$4.00

Surly Furious IPA TAP

$4.00

Sweetwater Hazy IPA TAP

$4.00

Utepils Hefeweizen

$4.00

Utepils Skolsch

$4.00

Vannilla Porter

$4.00

Warpigs Foggy Geezer

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Busch Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Banquet BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona Extra BTL

$6.00

Corona Premier BTL

$6.00

Grain Belt Nordeast BTL

$5.00

Grain Belt Premium BTL

$5.00

Hamms BTL

$5.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Keystone Light

$4.00

Mich Golden Light BTL

$5.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

N/A Budweiser Zero BTL

$5.00

N/A Coors Edge BTL

$5.00

Omni Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon BTL

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.00

Truly Lime Margarita

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade BTL

$5.00

Truly WILD BERRY BTL

$5.00

Vissio 16oz can

$5.50

White Claw BLACK CHERRY BTL

$5.00

White Claw LIME BTL

$5.00

White Claw MANGO BTL

$5.00

White Claw RASPBERRY BTL

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Sport Buckets

Beer Bucket

$20.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$15.00

VIKINGS SPECIAL

NFL Miller Lite Tall

$4.00

NFL Coors Light Tall

$4.00

NFL Vizzy

$4.00

Vikings Touch Down!

NFL Utepils Skolsch Tall

$4.00

Max's Cocktails

Game Time Bloody

$9.00

Max's Marg

$9.00

Raspberry Marg

$9.00

MG Martini

$9.00

MOM's Chocolate Martini

$9.00

MOM's Lemon Martini

$9.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$9.00

Max's Mojito

$9.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

Big Red Rum Punch

$9.00Out of stock

John Daly

$9.00

Mexican Leprechaun

$9.00

Mint-Mocha Butterfly

$9.00

LIBATIONS (Copy)

Baileys Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Iron Butterfly

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screw Up

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

White Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$7.00

Red Wine

House Red

$4.00

Pinot Noir Meliomi

$11.00

Merlot Oyster Bay

$8.00

Cabernet Coppala

$10.00

White Wine

House White

$4.00

Chardonnay Chalk Hill

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Lunardi

$7.00

Prosecco Minonetto

$8.00

Sauvingnon Blanc Kim Crawford

$10.00

By the Bottle

Pinot Noir Meliomi

$49.00

Mertlot Oyster Bay

$37.00

Cabernet Coppala

$45.00

Chardonnay Chalk Hill

$49.00

Pinot Grigio Lunardi

$33.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$45.00

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoissier Cognac

$14.00

El Presidente

$8.00

Brandy RAIL

$4.50

Cordials/Bitters

Angostura Bitters

$1.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$1.00

Butterscotchs Schnapps

$1.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$7.00

Jagermiester

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$1.00

Naranja Orange Liqueur

$7.00

Orange Bitters

$1.00

Peach Scnapps

$1.00

Rosso Sweet Vermouth

$1.00

Soho Lychee

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Gin

Gin rail

$4.50

Gustafs Navy strenght

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Sipsmith

$9.00

TANG RANGPUR

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Safire

$6.00

Rum

Don Q Silver Rum RAIL

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.00

76 Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Campo Bravo Silver RAIL

$4.50

CASAMIGO BLANCO

$10.25

CASAMIGO REPO

$11.25

Patron Silver

$10.25

Teremana

$10.25

Tequila Ocho Plata

$14.00

Vodka

VODKA RAIL

$4.50

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$5.00

Absolute lime

$5.00

Absolute Mandrin

$5.00

Absolute Mango

$5.00

Absolute Peach

$5.00

Absolute Pear

$5.00

Absolute Peppar

$5.00

Absolute rasperry

$5.00

Absolute Vanilia

$5.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.50

Ketel One

$8.00

NORTHLAND

$6.00

Prairie Cucumber

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Bluberri

$7.00

Tito's

$6.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

WHISKY RAIL

$4.50

Angles Envy Bourbon

$8.00

Angles Envy Rye

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$12.50

Crown Royal

$8.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$7.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$7.00

Few Bourbon

$15.00

Green Brier Tennessee

$6.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

High West Prairie Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00Out of stock

Jameson

$4.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jefferson bourbon

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$4.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

KNOB CREEK 9 YEAR BOURBON

$13.50

KNOB CREEK RYE

$12.50

Larceny VS Bourbon

$8.00

Longbranch

$8.00

MAKERS

$10.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Old Elk Blended Straight

$8.00

Old Elk Rye

$13.00

Old Elk Sour Mash

$15.00

Old Elk Wheated

$12.00

Proper Twelve

$7.00

Redbreast

$10.00

Segrums 7

$6.00

Sterns Rye

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$9.00

Widow Jane Bouorbon

$15.00

Yellow Rose Bourbon

$10.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$7.50

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$8.50

Scotch

Laphroaig 10 yr Cask Strengh

$17.00

Glengoyne 10yr

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00Out of stock

100 Pipers

$7.00

Shots (Copy)

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

B52

$6.00

Blowjob Shot

$6.00

Boiler Maker

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Cherry Mcgillicuddy

$4.00

F-Bomb

$8.00

Fireball

$4.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Grape Ape

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jag Bomb

$8.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kamikaze Raz

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Prairie Fire

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Rumpelminz

$4.00

Screwball

$4.00

Soho Lychee

$6.00

Stoplight

$6.00

Tang Shot

$8.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Craigels

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Hot Drinks / Juice

Cranberry juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull/1919

Red Bull

$4.25

SF Red Bull

$4.25

Blue Red Bull

$4.25

Coconut Red Bull

$4.25

Tropical Red Bull

$4.25

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.25

1919 Root Beer

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger Slider

$7.00

Kids Hamburger Slider

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Monday free Kids Meal

Apparel

Men's Sweatshirt

Men's Sweatshirt

$50.00+
Ladies' Game Face Sweatshirt

Ladies' Game Face Sweatshirt

$50.00+

We're testing which design appeals more to women: "Game Face" or "Good Mood?" This one is the "Game Face" sweatshirt.

Ladies' Good Mood Sweatshirt

Ladies' Good Mood Sweatshirt

$50.00+

We're testing which design appeals more to women: "Game Face" or "Good Mood?" This one is the "Good Mood" sweatshirt.

Youth Sweatshirt

Youth Sweatshirt

$50.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7890 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Max's on Main image

