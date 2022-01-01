Go
Nawa

"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai
Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.

126 W. Columbia St

Popular Items

Fried Rice(L)$11.00
protein choice, egg, yellow onion, green onion, scallion, peas, carrot
Fresh Roll$7.00
rice paper, avocado, basil, lettuce, cucumber, purple cabbage, carrot, honey wasabi sauce
Crab Mandalay$8.00
wonton dumpling, green onion, cream cheese, Surimi crab
Fried Rice (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, egg, yellow onion,
green onion, scallion, peas, carrot
Pat Thai Me up(L)$11.00
protein choice, rice noodle, bean sprout, egg, green onion, sweet radish, tofu, peanut
Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, Lomein noodle, yellow onion, basil, mild peppers, green bean, basil sauce
Pad Thai me up (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, rice noodle, bean sprout,
egg, green onion, sweet radish, tofu, peanut
White Jasmine Rice$2.00
Spring Roll (5 count)$9.00
wonton wrap, celery, carrot, cabbage,
glass noodle, salt & pepper
Roti Flatbread$3.00
Location

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
