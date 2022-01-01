Nawa
"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai
Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.
126 W. Columbia St
Popular Items
Location
126 W. Columbia St
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Mercadito Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
REBUILDING Saisaki
Come in and enjoy!
Mercado
Mercado is your downtown destination for Cali-Mexican. Take a bite of the west coast lifestyle in an energetic space with a menu featuring Chicano inspired flavors. You'll be sure to find Elote Oysters, Pachola Burgers, Steak, Seafood options, and other featured chef items on the menu.