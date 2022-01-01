Go
Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101

San Diego, CA 92024

Popular Items

Fajita Bowl$15.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.50
Plantain crusted chicken, avocado, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, carrots, honey dijon dressing.
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients!)
Boss Burger$16.00
Grass fed local beef, cheddar, pickles, romaine, tomatoes, caramelized onions, special sauce on a grain free bun. Served with organic french fries.
GF, Paleo- order with no cheese
(We use organic ingredients)
Roasted Veggie Bowl$15.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, chili lime pepitas, herbed cashew cheese with a lemon vinaigrette on the side. Drizzled with a balsamic redux.
GF, DF, Vegan, EF, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Chimichurri Steak Bowl$18.00
Choice of Base + seasoned grass fed steak, roasted zucchini, spinach, crushed plantain chips, seasoned sweet potatoes, sauteed onions, goat cheese, chimichurri sauce.
GF, DF, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Avo + Turkey Sandwich$15.50
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
Chicken Sammie 101$16.00
Plantain crusted chicken + coleslaw + mayo + pickles + tomato + spring mix + paleo bun + spicy sesame bbq sauce on the side. Served with side salad
Cali Club Sandwich$15.50
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
Breakfast Sammie$12.50
1 Egg, avocado, spinach, turkey sausage or bacon, with our NG aioli. Served on a grain free roll
(we use organic ingredients, eggs are pastured and organic)
Chicken Tender Plate- 2 Tenders With Fries$13.00
Two Plantain Crusted Chicken Tenders + French Fries + Choice of 2 sauces
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:45 pm

Location

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego CA 92024

Directions

