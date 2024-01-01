Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Newberry

Newberry restaurants that serve paninis

Dave's NY Deli - 12921 SW 1ST ROAD

12921 SW 1ST ROAD, Newberry

Caprese Panini$8.49
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, & balsamic reduction
Blue Highway Pizza - TIOGA

13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry

Roasted Veggie Panini$14.00
Roast garlic aioli, eggplant, squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized red onion, fresh mozzarella on focaccia
Chicken Rustico Panini$14.00
Roasted chicken breast, provolone, spinach and sun-dried tomato mayo on fresh house-baked focaccia
Caprese Panini$12.50
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes on focaccia
