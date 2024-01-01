Paninis in Newberry
Newberry restaurants that serve paninis
More about Dave's NY Deli - 12921 SW 1ST ROAD
Dave's NY Deli - 12921 SW 1ST ROAD
12921 SW 1ST ROAD, Newberry
|Caprese Panini
|$8.49
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, & balsamic reduction
More about Blue Highway Pizza - TIOGA
Blue Highway Pizza - TIOGA
13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$14.00
Roast garlic aioli, eggplant, squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized red onion, fresh mozzarella on focaccia
|Chicken Rustico Panini
|$14.00
Roasted chicken breast, provolone, spinach and sun-dried tomato mayo on fresh house-baked focaccia
|Caprese Panini
|$12.50
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes on focaccia