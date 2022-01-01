Go
New Kahala

Serving delicious Chinese food in a casual dining setting. We cook our food with all fresh ingredients and is always made to order. We offer dine in, delivery, and take out.

600 East Grand Avenue

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons (4)$4.20
Sweet cream cheese whipped with imitation crab meat stuffed into wontons shells.
Egg Roll$1.75
Cabbage and ground beef stuffed in a crispy shell.
Sweet & Sour$11.05
Your choice of white meat chicken, pork, shrimp, or combo..lightly battered and topped with our in house sweet and sour sauce. Served with green peppers, carrots, and pineapple.
Lo Mein$10.20
Flat Asian noodles and bean sprouts stir-fried with soy sauce and a dash of green onions.
Fried Rice$10.20
Our freshly cooked fried rice has peas and carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, and eggs. **sorry only served with ALL veggies or NO veggies
Orange Flavor$11.70
Battered chicken (or your choice of protein) in a sweet glaze with orange peels and chili peppers for taste
Broccoli$10.50
Crunchy broccoli, carrots, and yellow onions stir-fried in a brown sauce with your choice of meat. Combination broccoli has beef, shrimp, and chicken in a brown sauce.
General Tso's$11.70
Our most popular dish..the General Tso (pronounced ts-ohs) is a sweet and spicy glaze with your choice of meats.
Sesame$11.70
Battered dark meat chicken in a sweet, tangy red sauce. Beef and pork: slices of meat in a sweet-spicy glaze with chili peppers.
Location

Carbondale IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
