Newtown Pizza - PA
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
231 N Sycamore St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
231 N Sycamore St
Newtown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Newtown Bagel Company
Thank you for your business!
Factory Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Hi Tea Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Solstice at Home
Solstice is a modern-American restaurant seasonally-focused and ingredient-driven. We feature fresh, craveable food paired with elevated service in a friendly and approachable environment.