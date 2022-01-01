Go
Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill

Whiskey Women Are The Good Kind of Bad News
20% tip will be added to open checks left due to your shenanigans

23 Norwood Ave

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
choice of beef or chicken
w/ mozzarella , fried peppers & onions
BLT Sandwich or Wrap$12.00
on white, wheat, rye bread or a wrap
Kitchen Sink$9.00
choice of fries w/a surprise mix of small nips & secret sauce
23 Norwood Ave

Long Branch NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
