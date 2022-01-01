Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Reno
  • /
  • Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown - 777 South Center Street
A map showing the location of Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown - 777 South Center StreetView gallery

Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown - 777 South Center Street

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

777 South Center Street

Reno, NV 89501

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

777 South Center Street, Reno NV 89501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Freshies - at The Basement
orange starNo Reviews
50 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Perenn Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks- Midtown - 752 S Virginia St.
orange starNo Reviews
752 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Reno

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown - 777 South Center Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston