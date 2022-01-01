Wonder Aleworks NEW

Go
Welcome to Wonder

1041 S. Virginia Street

No reviews yet

Fries$4.00
Side Salad$5.00
Jambalaya Balls$16.00
5 jambalaya balls filled with shrimp, chicken, rice and sausage. Comes with a Cajun sauce.
Vegan Fried Steak$13.00
Panko and oat milk battered Portobello mushroom. Served with mushroom gravy and roasted corn
Slider Duo & Fries$12.00
Two sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon onion jam on a Hawaiian roll. Served with Cajun fries and ketchup.
Reno NV

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub

Your neighborhood pizza place.

Loco Ono - Midtown

Come in and enjoy!

Speedy Burritos

Welcome to Speedy Burritos! Come try our delicious Mexican food, we have a wide selection of items, in a cozy restaurant located in the city.

The Kitchen Table

Our open concept kitchen invites guests to interact with Chef Anthony Mercado where
our neighbors, friends, and family can gather around our kitchen table to share stories, laugh, and eat well.

