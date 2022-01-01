Go
Notch8 Bethel

Good Food. Good Drink. Good Times.
1 Front st

Popular Items

Honey Hot Roni Pizza$17.00
Cupped Pepperoni. Hot Honey.
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella. Fresh Basil. EVOO. Parmesan Cheese.
Cheese Pizza$15.00
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
Build Your Own$15.00
Paint Your Masterpiece!
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
Loaded Tots$16.00
Fried Tater Tots. Bacon. Cheddar. Onion. Scallions. Chopped Tomatoes. Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Chicken BLT Wrap$17.00
Grilled Chicken. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Ranch. Fries.
Southwest Cobb Salad$15.00
hopped Romaine. Black Bean & Corn Pico de Gallo. Avocado. Tomatoes. Cheddar Jack Cheese. Crushed Tortilla Chips. Chipotle Ranch.
Classic Burger$15.00
Paint Your Masterpiece. 6oz Patty with Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Brioche Bun. Fries.
Bone-In Wings$18.00
Due to extreme market conditions and price pressure, we apologize for the temporary price increase on our chicken wings. We assure you we will return to normal pricing when supply improves, and prices fall.
10 meaty wings wood fired in our pizza oven and then deep fried until crispy. Celery, Carrots, Bluu Cheese and choice of Wing Sauce.
Honey Hot Chicken$16.00
Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast.
Honey Hot Sauce. Pickles. Honey Mustard Aioli. Chopped Romaine. Brioche Bun. Fries.
Location

1 Front st

Bethel CT

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

