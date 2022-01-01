Go
Your friendly neighborhood ramen shop! O-ramen serves Japanese style ramen dishes that will soon feature house made noodles. We strive to provide a casual and friendly atmosphere with the best ramen you can get in Eastern Washington or Northern Idaho!

131 North Grand Avenue

Pullman WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
