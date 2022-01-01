Oath Pizza

Bianca

No reviews yet

Bianca is a new neighborhood restaurant and bar in Chestnut Hill that specializes in wood grilling, wood fire pizza, and a variety of dishes inspired by global flavors and cuisines. Bianca means a clean slate, a virtual white plate primed for delicious expression and ready to transport you to far off places. From classic dishes done with care to the truly unique, Bianca presents a luxe dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere that is as comfortable as our own homes.

From the husband and wife team behind o ya and Hojoko: James Beard Award Winning Chef Tim Cushman and Restaurateur and Advanced Sake Professional Nancy Cushman.

