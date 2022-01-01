Go
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

Great Food! Great Service! Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, Old Mill offers a unique venue featuring a full restaurant, brewery and catering company. We provide our patrons with a welcoming place to enjoy the best beers, wines, spirits, and food, served to you by a passionate team of Old Mill Employees.

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.
Buffalo Cheese Curds$8.99
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds fried to a golden brown and tossed in mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
1/3 lb. burger patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, mayo, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Fried Green Beans$8.99
Crispy green beans lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bronco Burger$12.99
1/3. lb. burger patty topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Old Mill Burger$10.99
Our traditional 1/3 lb. beef burger. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Beer Battered Perch$14.99
Beer battered Zander perch filets made with our Crazy Beaver Cream Ale, served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Chicken Tender Salad$12.99
Fresh greens, sliced chicken tenders, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes and scallions.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

717 E. Bridge St.

Plainwell MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
