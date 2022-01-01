Go
Toast

Olde New York

Welcome to OLDE NEW YORK... welcome back to the old neighborhood.

Likening the era when pockets of immigrants settled in the boroughs of New York City and continued their old world traditions of camaraderie with wonderful food and warm hospitality, here, at Olde New York, we hope to recreate that comfortable place for you to meet with your friends and family for traditional old world cuisine, fat deli sandwiches, savory salads and an array of refreshing beverages and splendid libations. So come on out to the old neighborhood and reacquaint yourself with the good times, good food and pleasantries of bygone years. Make Olde New York your neighborhood place.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

2298 E College Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)

Popular Items

Delancey$12.00
Your choice of a classic Reuben with corned beef or turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing piled on pumpernickel bread.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Traditional pub fare. Two puff-battered tilapia fillets served with fries, coleslaw and a side of lemon caper aioli.
Soft Pretzel$9.00
A generous soft pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.
Pierogies$9.00
A Polish favorite. Deep fried or sautéed, then topped with caramelized onions, bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.
Broker$11.00
Melted mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, mixed greens, basil aioli and balsamic glaze on grilled white bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken tenders tossed in our mild sauce, rolled up with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fries and ranch dressing in a cheddar wrap.
Iron City Salad$8.00
Mixed greens with an assortment of vegetables, fries and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing.
All-American Burger$15.00
Our juicy half pound burger with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
House Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, fresh vegetables with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our delicious wing sauce, served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2298 E College Ave

State College PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Valley Brewing Company

No reviews yet

If there were no such place as Happy Valley, we would need to invent one. Because, in addition to being a Real Place, Happy Valley is also a State of Mind.
The Happy Valley we all know and love rests in the sheltering shade of Mount Nittany as it rises majestically to meet the blue and white sky. But in a larger sense, Happy Valley is Any Place we gather to remember the old times and celebrate the good times with our friends and families.
We invite you to revisit your own personal Happy Valley by drinking this beer, lovingly hand-crafted for your enjoyment by Head Brewer, Josh Davies.
Welcome Back… to our Family of Craft Beer.
From your Friends at Happy Valley Brewing Company.

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kelly's Steak & Seafood

No reviews yet

Located in historic Boalsburg, Pennsylvania Just minutes from downtown State College and the University Park Campus, Kelly’s Steak and Seafood is a purveyor of fine American dining taking influence from Asia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.
Kelly’s strives to be the premier steak and seafood restaurant in the mid-price casual dining range of the Central Pennsylvania Region.
Our focus is serving consistent quality food at a great value. Kelly’s Steak and Seafood philosophy can be stated simply; we want you to have a wonderful family-friendly dining experience.
Every member of the staff at Kelly’s shares this sentiment – from the front door to the kitchen door. Our guests are our reason for existence; without them there would be no Kelly’s. We view each table as a chance to have a new “regular” and do our utmost to assure that you leave happy. We look forward to serving you.

The Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston