Olde Salt House
Delicious New England flavors on Cohasset Harbor!
SEAFOOD
44 Border St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
44 Border St
Cohasset MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cove Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Peel Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Lion Tavern
Located at Cohasset's historic Red Lion Inn, The Red Lion Tavern is the cozy home of elevated New England cuisine.
Hours:
Wednesday to Sunday | 5 pm to 10 pm
Join us for indoor dining to enjoy our new menu this fall.
Our Kitchen:
Executive Chef Richmond Edes
The Blue Oar, Kitchen & Bar
Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage.
Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.