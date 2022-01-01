Go
Toast

Olde Salt House

Delicious New England flavors on Cohasset Harbor!

SEAFOOD

44 Border St • $$

Avg 4 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Harbour Burger$19.00
Vermont Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Special Sauce
Tuna Poke$18.00
Sesame Vinaigrette, Wonton Chips
KID BURGER$10.00
Baja Fish Tacos$20.00
Purple Cabbage, Spicy Dressing, Cotija, Fresh Avocado
Mongolian Chicken Tenders$15.00
Coconut Dipping Sauce
Steak Frites$28.00
Eight Ounce Bistro Filet, Garlic Fries, Arugula Salad
Chopped Garden Salad$14.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Herb Ranch, Croutons
Point Judith Calamari$16.00
Cherry Peppers, Lemon Aioli
Lobster Roll$32.00
Griddled Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Fries, Lemon
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, Pickled Onion, Sweet Chili Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

44 Border St

Cohasset MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cove Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Peel Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Red Lion Tavern

No reviews yet

Located at Cohasset's historic Red Lion Inn, The Red Lion Tavern is the cozy home of elevated New England cuisine.
Hours:
Wednesday to Sunday | 5 pm to 10 pm
Join us for indoor dining to enjoy our new menu this fall.
Our Kitchen:
Executive Chef Richmond Edes

The Blue Oar, Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage.
Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston