Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

Whether you’d prefer to keep it simple with a traditional pepperoni or be adventurous and try our Thai Chicken, everyone will find something they love. Our pizzas are cooked in a stone deck oven making them perfectly crispy on the bottom yet still soft and chewy. What pairs better with pizzas than subs and sandwiches? We start with freshly baked bread and pile on meat, cheese, and veggies. Plenty of variety to keep the whole family happy! Ordering options: Call ahead (920-492-0732), order online via our website (insert link), use the Toast Take Out app and search for Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches, or order in the restaurant. We are currently not offering delivery, but will once we get our feet under us! We’re excited to serve the Green Bay and Allouez community and can’t wait for you to stop in!

Popular Items

The Cal Sub$8.00
Fresh baked bread, turkey, avocado spread and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing. Try adding bacon.
Curly Fries$3.50
Fried Ravioli$7.00
Served with marinara.
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Club Sub$9.00
Fresh baked bread, ham, turkey, bacon and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza$14.50
Start with your choice of crust and sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Add as many toppings as you'd like to make it your own.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
The Tilly Sub$9.00
Fresh baked bread, steak, Genoa salami, cheddar cheese, mayo, sautéed onion, mushroom and green pepper. A toasted sub.
Classic Italian Sub$8.00
Fresh baked bread, Genoa salami, capicola, ham and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.
Build Your Own Flatbread$8.50
Start with our flatbread crust, perfectly seasoned red sauce, and mozzarella cheese blend. Add as many toppings as you'd like to make it your own.
Location

516 Greene Ave

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
