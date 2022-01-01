Whether you’d prefer to keep it simple with a traditional pepperoni or be adventurous and try our Thai Chicken, everyone will find something they love. Our pizzas are cooked in a stone deck oven making them perfectly crispy on the bottom yet still soft and chewy. What pairs better with pizzas than subs and sandwiches? We start with freshly baked bread and pile on meat, cheese, and veggies. Plenty of variety to keep the whole family happy! Ordering options: Call ahead (920-492-0732), order online via our website (insert link), use the Toast Take Out app and search for Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches, or order in the restaurant. We are currently not offering delivery, but will once we get our feet under us! We’re excited to serve the Green Bay and Allouez community and can’t wait for you to stop in!



516 Greene Ave