Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn

201 N Main • $$

Avg 4.6 (1296 reviews)

Cuban$16.00
4 Chesses Grilled Cheese$14.00
O’s Mac n Cheese$14.00
Five cheese sauce, pasta, and buttered garlic Parmesan breadcrumbs
Spa Tuna$17.00
Smash Burger$16.00
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Cheesy Gouda, scallion and bacon grits. Jumbo shrimp cooked in Sweet chili butter. Roasted red pepper remoulade.
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Gluten-free. Grilled 8 oz Norwegian salmon. Creamy sweet potato risotto, crispy Brussels tossed in a sweet apple cider glaze and citrus butter sauce.
Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

201 N Main

INDEPENDENCE MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
