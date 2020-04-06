122 Hang Suite 122 North Street

Restaurant info

122 Hang Suite is a restaurant located downtown Cleveland, MIssissippi. We are conveniently located just minutes away from the home of civil rights icon Amzie Moore. We are also near Delta State University and the Mississippi Delta Grammy Museum. 122 Hang Suite is roughly 1,500 square feet of dining space, that offers a chic design, beautiful bar, sophisticated lounging, and several HD flatscreens for all your sporting and main event cravings. The menu features a variety of soulfully comforting foods. 122 offers something special for each diner whether it’s one of our soulful entrees or the atmosphere which includes great music and one of our signature cocktails. so come EAT, DRINK, and ENJOY THE VIBE!