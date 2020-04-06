Main picView gallery

122 Hang Suite 122 North Street

122 North Street

Cleveland, MS 38732

SOFT DRINKS

COKE PRODUCTS FOUNTIAN

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

DOMESTIC BEER

BUDWISER

$3.00

BUDLIGHT

$3.00

MILLER LITE

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

IMPORTED BEER

CORONA

$4.00

MODELO

$4.00

MODELO NEGRO

$4.00Out of stock

DOS EQUIS

$4.00

HEINEKEN

$4.00

COCKTAILS

FROZEN COCKTAIL

$8.00+

MARGARITA (OTR)

$7.00+

MIMOSA'S

$8.00+

WALK ME DOWN

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

LONG ISLAND

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$9.00

MAI-TAI

$9.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$10.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$10.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

WINE

STELLA ROSE BLACK

$7.00+

TAYLOR PORT

$7.00+

SALT OF EARTH MOSCATO RUBINO

$9.00+

BAREFOOT MOSCATO

$7.00+

LINE 39 MERLOT

$8.00+

LINE 39 PINOT NOIR

$8.00+

LINE 39 CHARDONNAY

$8.00+

LINE 39 PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00+

LINE 39 CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00+

VERDI

$5.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY

$8.00+

REMY VSOP

$8.00+

REMY 1738

$12.00+

DUSSE

$12.00+

TEQUILA

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$7.00+

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$7.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00+

1800 SILVER

$8.00+

DELEON BLANCO

$9.00+

PATRON SILVER

$8.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$40.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$10.00+

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

VODKA

TITO'S

$7.00+

GREY GROOSE

$8.00+

CIROC

$8.00+

WELL VODKA

$4.00+

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS

$7.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00+

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00+

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00+

JAMESON

$6.00+

FIREBALL

$5.00+

BOURBON

KNOB CREEK

$8.00+

RUM

MALIBU

$6.00+

BACARDI

$6.00+

GIN

SEAGRAMS

$6.00+

WELL GIN

$4.00+

TANQUERAY

$7.00+

LIQUER

HPNOTIQ

$5.00+

COINTREAU

$10.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00+

122 SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

THE 122

$10.00

HENNYTHING POSSIBLE

$12.00

STRAWBERRY PATRON SPLASH

$12.00

MUDDY WATER

$10.00

ENJOY CLEVELAND!

$10.00

THE "DON" MARGARITA

$12.00

SHOTS

122 SHOT

$1.22

GREEN TEA SHOT

$5.00

WHITE TEA SHOT

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

2 FOR 1 MARGARITA

$10.00

FROZEN COCKTAIL

$5.00

WELL SHOTS

$3.00

HOUSE WINE

$5.00

FIRE BALL SHOT

$3.00

PATRON SHOT

$5.00

BEER

$3.00

THE 122

$5.00

MARTINI'S

TRADITIONAL

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

COSMO

$10.00

BLUE RASPBERRY

$10.00

SOUR APPLE

$10.00

CARAMEL APPLE

$10.00

APPETIZERS

SOUTHWESTERN EGG ROLLS

$12.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla, served with ranch dipping sauce.

122 SHRIMP (10)

$12.00

10 perfectly breaded and seasoned shrimp fried and tossed in our amazing 122 sauce.

CREAMY SPINCH DIP

$12.00

Hot creamy spinach dip, served with tortilla chips

SAUTÉED SPINACH & SHRIMP

$8.00

FISH TACOS (2)

$12.00

WINGS

8 PIECE LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$12.00

6 PIECE

12 PIECE LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$17.00

12 PIECE

24 PIECE LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$30.00

24 PIECE

8 PIECE HOT LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$12.00

6 PIECE

12 PIECE HOT LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$17.00

12 PIECE

24 PIECE HOT LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$30.00

24 PIECE

8 PIECE HOT WINGS

$12.00

6 PIECE

12 PIECE HOT WINGS

$17.00

12 PIECE

24 PIECE HOT WINGS

$30.00

24 PIECE

8 PIECE MILD WINGS

$12.00

6 PIECE

12 PIECE MILD WINGS

$17.00

12 PIECE

24 PIECE MILD WINGS

$30.00

24 PIECE

8 PIECE 122 SAUCE WINGS

$12.00

6 PIECE

12 PIECE 122 SAUCE WINGS

$17.00

12 PIECE

24 PIECE 122 SAUCE WINGS

$30.00

24 PIECE

8 PIECE HONEY GOLD

$12.00

12 HONELY GOLD

$17.00

24 PIECE HONEY GOLD

$30.00

RANCH

$0.50

LEMON PEPPER

$0.50

HONEY GOLD

$0.50

MILD SAUCE

$0.50

ENTREES

FISH + COLLARD GREENS

$18.00

122 FISH PLATTER

$25.00

FISH + GRITS

$20.00

SHRIMP + GRITS

$22.00

DELTA BLUES STEAK FRIES

$17.00

14OZ RIBEYE + 122 SMASHED POTATOES

$38.00

LAMB CHOPS + 122 SMASHED POTATOES

$45.00

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$22.00

DESSERT

122 CHEESECAKE

$7.00

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$6.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

122 SMASH POTATOES

$4.00

GRILLED BROCCOLI

$4.00Out of stock

COLLARD GREENS

$5.00

SOUTHERN BAKED MAC + CHEESE

$6.00

TURKEY LEGS

GRANDMAS DRESSING TURKEY LEG

$25.00

DIRTY RICE + SHRIMP TURKEY LEG

$30.00

SOUTHERN MAC + CHEESE TURKEY LEG

$25.00

122 FAMOUS BBQ TURKEY LEG

$17.00

BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

CHICKEN + WAFFLES

$19.00

SHRIMP + GRITS

$22.00

FISH + GRITS

$20.00

VEGGIE OMELETTE + GRITS

$14.00

STEAK + EGGS

$36.00

BACON (3)

$5.00

EGGS (2)

$5.00

GOUDA GRITS

$3.00

WAFFLE (1)

$3.00

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

KIDS HANG SUITE

TENDERS + FRIES

$6.00

FISH + FRIES

$6.00

WINGS + FRIES

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE + FRUIT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

122 Hang Suite is a restaurant located downtown Cleveland, MIssissippi. We are conveniently located just minutes away from the home of civil rights icon Amzie Moore. We are also near Delta State University and the Mississippi Delta Grammy Museum. 122 Hang Suite is roughly 1,500 square feet of dining space, that offers a chic design, beautiful bar, sophisticated lounging, and several HD flatscreens for all your sporting and main event cravings. The menu features a variety of soulfully comforting foods. 122 offers something special for each diner whether it’s one of our soulful entrees or the atmosphere which includes great music and one of our signature cocktails. so come EAT, DRINK, and ENJOY THE VIBE!

Location

122 North Street, Cleveland, MS 38732

Directions

