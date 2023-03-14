Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delta Tiger Den

400 North Davis Avenue

Cleveland, MS 38732

Popular Items

Cheeseburger * 5PC wings W/Fries & Drink
10 Pc wing
5 Pc wing


Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$6.99
Large Gyro Wrap

Large Gyro Wrap

$10.99
Philly Steak Wrap

Philly Steak Wrap

$6.99
Large Philly Steak Wrap

Large Philly Steak Wrap

$10.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Large Chicken wrap

$10.99
Big Daddy Sandwich

Big Daddy Sandwich

$12.99

Wings

5 Pc wing

5 Pc wing

$5.99
10 Pc wing

10 Pc wing

$10.99
20 Pc wing

20 Pc wing

$20.99
50 Pc wing

50 Pc wing

$49.99
100 Pc wing

100 Pc wing

$99.99

Seafood

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$5.99
2 PC Fish plate

2 PC Fish plate

$10.99

2 PC Fish and 10 PC Shrimp

$14.99

Loaded fries

Small fries

Small fries

$4.99
Large loaded fries

Large loaded fries

$9.99
Large All Meat loaded fries

Large All Meat loaded fries

$19.99

Daily Special

Cheeseburger * 5PC wings W/Fries & Drink

$12.99

2PC Fish * Shrimp W/Fries & Drink

$16.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99
Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$8.99
Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$6.99
Double Gyro Burger

Double Gyro Burger

$8.99
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$5.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$5.99
Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$5.99

Salads

Small salad

Small salad

$4.99
Large salad

Large salad

$9.99
All meat salad

All meat salad

$19.99
Taco salad

Taco salad

$9.99

extra side

flafel

flafel

$3.99
onion rings

onion rings

$3.99
seasoned fries

seasoned fries

$3.99
tater tots

tater tots

$3.99

Ranch dressing

$0.99

Fries small order

$2.99

Larg order fries

$5.99

Drink

$1.39

extra cucumber sauce

$1.39

2 letar pop

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 North Davis Avenue, Cleveland, MS 38732

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

