8 West Grille

review star

No reviews yet

1300 Mississippi 8

Cleveland, MS 38732

Food

Accompaniments

Chicken Breast 8 Oz

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

4 jumbo

Crab

$12.00

2 oz lump

Mushrooms

$5.00

Grilled Onions

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Burgers

8 West Burger

$15.00

Eight ounce burger served on a brioche bun with hot sauce, aioli, Cheddar cheese, and fried onions

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Eight ounce burger on a brioche bun with sautéed mushrooms and onion cream sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Fresh ground turkey on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and mayo

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Turtle Fudge Brownie a La Mode

$6.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Entreés

Blackened Ribeye

$45.00

20 oz ribeye served with pan glazed carrots and roasted potatoes with herb compound butter

18 Oz NY Strip

$36.00

Served with green beans, roasted tomatoes, and mushrooms topped with a herb compound butter

Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

$22.00

Served with Mediterranean veggies, mashed potatoes, and sriracha drizzle

Catch of the Day MSRP

$27.00

(Ask your server)

Ray's Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp with andouille sausage and scallions served over grits with a white wine sauce

Blackened Catfish

$26.00

Served over cremini mushroom risotto with pecan brown butter

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Served over roasted summer vegetables with cucumber tomato salad, balsamic reduction, and Parmesan

Mango Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

10 shrimp served with rice, peppers, onions over a bed of cilantro lime rice

Kids Menu

MIni Waffles With Bacon & Eggs

$9.00

Chicken Strips & Fries with Dipping Sauce

$9.00

Chicken & Mini Waffle Sandwich

$9.00

Mini Waffles & Seasonal Fruit

$9.00

Spaghetti & Tomato Gravy (Add Meatballs $2)

$7.00

Beef Sliders With a side of Fries (Add Cheese $1)

$8.00

Pastas

Cajun Pasta

$30.00

Served with tasso ham, andouille sausage, chicken, and shrimp tossed in a Cajun cream sauce with a penne pasta

Pesto Chicken Penne

$22.00

Penne pasta tossed in our house pesto cream sauce and grilled chicken

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Grilled shrimp served with fettuccine pasta, sun dried tomatoes, capers, chives, house butter, and white wine cream sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, anchovies, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, and Parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Spinach, grilled chicken, Bleu cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, red onion, and chopped egg

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic reduction

Spinach Berry Salad (Seasonal)

$14.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles

Side Dishes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Herb Risotto

$5.00

Small Plates

Spicy Comeback Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in a house jalapeño comeback sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Served with jalapeño pimento cheese and comeback sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

8 deep fried, crispy outside, melted mozzarella inside, served with pasta gravy

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Mixed with melted mozzarella cheese served warm with crostini

Duck Wings

$11.00

5 deep fried duck drums tossed in a sauce of your choice

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Crispy house fries seasoned with parmesan, parsley, and white truffle oil

Sausage Cheese Plate

$11.00

Cubed Cheddar cheese and pepper jack, dill pickle spears, whole pepperoni and crackers with a dry rub sprinkle

Soup of the Day

Broccoli Cheddar Cup

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bowl

$10.00

French Onion Cup

$6.00

French Onion Bowl

$10.00

Potato Soup Cup

$6.00

Potato Soup Bowl

$10.00

Vegetable Soup Cup

$6.00

Vegetable Soup Bowl

$10.00

Steaks

8 Oz Filet

$40.00

New York Strip

$26.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

RC Products

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Southern Pecan

$6.00

Lucky Chompers

$6.00

Fireside

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Ghost River

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Tiny Bomb

$6.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Delta Sunset

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gin Rickey

$10.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

BlueBerry Mojito

$10.00

Summer Spritzer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Walk Me Down

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor

Pinnacle

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Segrams

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Gin 3

Jose Cuervo (Gold)

$6.00

Jose Cuervo (Silver)

$6.00

Avion

$10.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Don Julio (Reposado)

$12.00

El Major

$10.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Angel Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars Ancestor Scotch (White Label)

$10.00

Dewars Scotch 12 yr

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Oak & Eden

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Chambord

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Wine

Eco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Beringer Zinfandel

$7.00

Notorious Pink

$8.00

Korbel

$7.00

Riunite Rosato

$7.00

Mirassou Moscato

$7.00

Lamarca

$8.00

Salt of the Earth

$7.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$10.00

Kin Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$40.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$38.00

Eco Domani Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$35.00

Notorious Pink (Bottle)

$36.00

Korbel (Bottle)

$30.00

Lamarca Prosecco (Bottle)

$32.00

Mirassou Moscato (Bottle)

$35.00

Berringer Zinfandel (Bottle)

$35.00

Riunite Rosato (Bottle)

$30.00

Salt of the Earth (Bottle)

$30.00

Freakshow Cabernet (Glass)

$9.00

Line 39 Cabernet (Glass)

$7.00

Line 39 Merlot (Glass)

$7.00

Meiomi (Glass)

$10.00

Josh Pinot Noir (Glass)

$9.00

Apothic Red (Glass)

$7.00

Freakshow Cabernet (Bottle)

$38.00

Line 39 Cabernet (Bottle)

$30.00

Line 39 Merlot (Bottle)

$30.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$40.00

Josh Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$38.00

Apothic Red (Bottle)

$30.00

Lunch

Appetizers

Spicy Comeback Shrimp

$12.00

Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in a house jalapeño comeback sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Four slices of hand-breaded green tomatoes topped with jalapeño pimento cheese and comeback sauce

Creamy Spinach Dip

$10.00

Spinach mixed with melted mozzarella cheese served warm with crostini

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

8 deep fried, crispy outside, melted mozzarella inside, served with pasta gravy

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Deep fried pickles served with sriracha ranch dipping sauce

Steak Flatbread

$11.00

Roasted red bell peppers, spinach, gouda cheese, and white wine sauce

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$8.00

Roasted veggies, bell peppers, mushrooms, sun-dried, tomatoes, purple onions and mozzarella cheese with a house pasta gravy

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, anchovies, parmesan cheese, and served with creamy caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, bleu cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and chopped egg

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic reduction

Berry Salad

$14.00

Spinach, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, cranberry raisins, and candied walnuts

8 West Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Cup

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bowl

$10.00

French Onion Cup

$6.00

French Onion Bowl

$10.00

Vegetable Soup Cup

$6.00

Vegetable Soup Bowl

$10.00

Potato Soup Cup

$6.00

Potato Soup Bowl

$10.00

Signature Burger and Sandwiches

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Fried or Grilled shrimp with spring mix, sliced tomatoes, and comeback sauce on a hoagie bun.

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Fried catfish with spring mix, sliced tomatoes, and comeback sauce on a hoagie bun.

West End Burger

$15.00

8 oz burger with Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, and mustard

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Eight ounce burger on a brioche bun with sautéed mushrooms and onion cream sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Fresh ground turkey on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and mayo

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.00

Served on focaccia bread topped with hot sauce aioli, sliced bacon, tomatoes, and mixed greens

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, capicola, and pastrami on toasted bread topped with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey on white bread topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo

8 West BLT

$14.00

Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and chipotle mayo

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine noodles tossed in white wine cream sauce, mushrooms, carrot shavings, and chopped asparagus

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine noodles tossed in white wine cream sauce, mushrooms, carrot shavings, and chopped asparagus

Pasta Primavera

$12.00

Penne noodles, broccolini, sun dried tomatoes squash, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers, tossed in a garlic wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Fettuccine noodles tossed in pasta gravy bacon, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese

Pesto Chicken Penne

$20.00

Penne pasta, grilled chicken, and broccolini tossed in house pesto cream sauce

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Turtle Fudge Brownie a La Mode

$6.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Special Event

Entrees

Pasta Primavera (Event)

$20.00

Penne noodles, broccolini, sun dried tomatoes squash, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers, tossed in a garlic wine sauce

Mango Grilled Chicken (Event)

$20.00

10 shrimp served with rice, peppers, onions over a bed of cilantro lime rice

Seared Salmon (Event)

$20.00

Served over roasted summer vegetables with cucumber tomato salad, balsamic reduction, and Parmesan

Brunch

Small Plates

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Trufle Fries

$12.00

Entrees

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto BLT

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

A la Carte

Bacon

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Salads

Chicken Casear

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Remoulade

$14.00

Bottomless ( Mimosa & Bloody Mary )

Mimosa & Bloody Mary

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1300 Mississippi 8, Cleveland, MS 38732

Directions

