8 West Grille
1300 Mississippi 8
Cleveland, MS 38732
Food
Accompaniments
Burgers
8 West Burger
Eight ounce burger served on a brioche bun with hot sauce, aioli, Cheddar cheese, and fried onions
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Eight ounce burger on a brioche bun with sautéed mushrooms and onion cream sauce
Turkey Burger
Fresh ground turkey on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and mayo
Entreés
Blackened Ribeye
20 oz ribeye served with pan glazed carrots and roasted potatoes with herb compound butter
18 Oz NY Strip
Served with green beans, roasted tomatoes, and mushrooms topped with a herb compound butter
Grilled Mediterranean Chicken
Served with Mediterranean veggies, mashed potatoes, and sriracha drizzle
Catch of the Day MSRP
(Ask your server)
Ray's Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo shrimp with andouille sausage and scallions served over grits with a white wine sauce
Blackened Catfish
Served over cremini mushroom risotto with pecan brown butter
Seared Salmon
Served over roasted summer vegetables with cucumber tomato salad, balsamic reduction, and Parmesan
Mango Grilled Shrimp
10 shrimp served with rice, peppers, onions over a bed of cilantro lime rice
Kids Menu
Pastas
Cajun Pasta
Served with tasso ham, andouille sausage, chicken, and shrimp tossed in a Cajun cream sauce with a penne pasta
Pesto Chicken Penne
Penne pasta tossed in our house pesto cream sauce and grilled chicken
Shrimp Scampi
Grilled shrimp served with fettuccine pasta, sun dried tomatoes, capers, chives, house butter, and white wine cream sauce
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, anchovies, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, and Parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Spinach, grilled chicken, Bleu cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, red onion, and chopped egg
Salmon Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic reduction
Spinach Berry Salad (Seasonal)
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles
Side Dishes
Small Plates
Spicy Comeback Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in a house jalapeño comeback sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with jalapeño pimento cheese and comeback sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
8 deep fried, crispy outside, melted mozzarella inside, served with pasta gravy
Spinach Dip
Mixed with melted mozzarella cheese served warm with crostini
Duck Wings
5 deep fried duck drums tossed in a sauce of your choice
Truffle Fries
Crispy house fries seasoned with parmesan, parsley, and white truffle oil
Sausage Cheese Plate
Cubed Cheddar cheese and pepper jack, dill pickle spears, whole pepperoni and crackers with a dry rub sprinkle
Soup of the Day
Beverages
NA Beverages
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Cocktails
Black Russian
Brandy Alexander
Cosmopolitan
Delta Sunset
French 75
Gin Rickey
Hurricane
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
BlueBerry Mojito
Summer Spritzer
Amaretto Sour
Salty Dog
Manhattan
Old Fashion
Walk Me Down
White Russian
Liquor
Pinnacle
Titos
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Segrams
Hendricks
Gin 3
Jose Cuervo (Gold)
Jose Cuervo (Silver)
Avion
Cabo Wabo
Don Julio (Reposado)
El Major
Corralejo
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Angel Envy
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Dewars Ancestor Scotch (White Label)
Dewars Scotch 12 yr
Eagle Rare
Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Oak & Eden
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Chambord
Amaretto
Fireball
Gran Marnier
Wine
Eco Domani Pinot Grigio
Beringer Zinfandel
Notorious Pink
Korbel
Riunite Rosato
Mirassou Moscato
Lamarca
Salt of the Earth
La Crema Chardonnay
Kin Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Josh Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
Josh Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
Eco Domani Pinot Grigio (Bottle)
Notorious Pink (Bottle)
Korbel (Bottle)
Lamarca Prosecco (Bottle)
Mirassou Moscato (Bottle)
Berringer Zinfandel (Bottle)
Riunite Rosato (Bottle)
Salt of the Earth (Bottle)
Freakshow Cabernet (Glass)
Line 39 Cabernet (Glass)
Line 39 Merlot (Glass)
Meiomi (Glass)
Josh Pinot Noir (Glass)
Apothic Red (Glass)
Freakshow Cabernet (Bottle)
Line 39 Cabernet (Bottle)
Line 39 Merlot (Bottle)
Meiomi Pinot Noir (Bottle)
Josh Pinot Noir (Bottle)
Apothic Red (Bottle)
Lunch
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Deep fried pickles served with sriracha ranch dipping sauce
Steak Flatbread
Roasted red bell peppers, spinach, gouda cheese, and white wine sauce
Roasted Veggie Flatbread
Roasted veggies, bell peppers, mushrooms, sun-dried, tomatoes, purple onions and mozzarella cheese with a house pasta gravy
Salads
Berry Salad
Spinach, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, cranberry raisins, and candied walnuts
8 West Soups
Signature Burger and Sandwiches
Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried or Grilled shrimp with spring mix, sliced tomatoes, and comeback sauce on a hoagie bun.
Fried Catfish Po'Boy
Fried catfish with spring mix, sliced tomatoes, and comeback sauce on a hoagie bun.
West End Burger
8 oz burger with Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, and mustard
Grilled Chicken BLT
Served on focaccia bread topped with hot sauce aioli, sliced bacon, tomatoes, and mixed greens
Club Sandwich
Turkey, capicola, and pastrami on toasted bread topped with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey on white bread topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo
8 West BLT
Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and chipotle mayo
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in white wine cream sauce, mushrooms, carrot shavings, and chopped asparagus
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in white wine cream sauce, mushrooms, carrot shavings, and chopped asparagus
Pasta Primavera
Penne noodles, broccolini, sun dried tomatoes squash, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers, tossed in a garlic wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Fettuccine noodles tossed in pasta gravy bacon, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese
Special Event
Entrees
Pasta Primavera (Event)
Penne noodles, broccolini, sun dried tomatoes squash, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers, tossed in a garlic wine sauce
Mango Grilled Chicken (Event)
10 shrimp served with rice, peppers, onions over a bed of cilantro lime rice
Seared Salmon (Event)
Served over roasted summer vegetables with cucumber tomato salad, balsamic reduction, and Parmesan
Brunch
Small Plates
Entrees
Bottomless ( Mimosa & Bloody Mary )
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1300 Mississippi 8, Cleveland, MS 38732