Leña - Pizza + Bagels 331 Cotton Row

review star

No reviews yet

331 Cotton Row

Cleveland, MS 38732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch

Bagels

Single Bagel

$2.50

Single bagel

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$11.00

6 bagels mix & match

Dozen Bagels

$17.00

Dozen mix & match

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Choice of bagel & choice of CC

Bagel & Lox

$12.50

Open face bagel and smoked salmon topped with tomatoes, capers, red onion and dill.

Cream Cheese 3oz

$2.75

Portioned CC

Cream cheese 8oz

$7.00

Portioned CC

Salads & Sandwiches

Arugula Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Cherry tomatoes, olives, parmesan, sunflower seeds, lemon vinagrette

House Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, crostini, house dressing

Roasted Veggie Panuozzo

$9.99

Roasted eggplant, zicchini, , caramelized onions, mozzarella and arugula.

Mortadella Panuozzo

$12.00

House made bread, mortadella, mozzarella, arugula, olive oil, sea salt.

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, basil, olive oil

PepperRory

$17.00

San Marzano sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Dinner

Apps + Sweets

Olives

$7.00

Warm olives, orange zest, chili oil, harlic, rosemary

House bread + Cheese

$8.00

Rosemary, sea salt, olive oil

Side salad

$6.99

Burrata

$9.99Out of stock

Burrata cheese, basil oil, cherry tomatoes, sea salt.

Nutella Calzone

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, crostini, house dressing

Arugula Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Cherry tomatoes, olives, parmesan, sunflower seeds, lemon vinagrette

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, basil, olive oil

PepperRory

$17.00

San Marzano sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Spicy Sonoran

$18.00

Pulled pork, ancho chile sauce, mozzarela, pickled onions, cilantro.

Veggies

$17.00

Roasted eggplant, zicchini, , caramelized onions, olives, mozzarella, basil.

Prosciutto

$20.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, red onions.

Drinks

Non alcoholic

Mexican coke

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Simply lemonade

$3.50

Beer

Crown Control

$5.00

Devil's Harvest

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

XX

$4.50

Peroni

$5.00

Pizza Pop-up

Pizza

Bread + Cheese

$8.00

Rosemary, sea salt, olive oil

Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, basil, olive oil

PepperRory

$17.00

San Marzano sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Veggie

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are on a mission to share food that's hand-made and heartfelt. Come in and enjoy!

331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732

