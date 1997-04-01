Main picView gallery

17Sixteen 1716 Baker Street

1716 Baker Street

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Seltzers

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Carbliss Pinapple

$5.00

Carbliss Vodka Black Cherry

$5.00

Carbliss Vodka Black Raspberry

$5.00

Topo Chico Marg Seltzer

$4.00

Monaco Black Raspberry

$6.00

Monaco Citrus Rush

$6.00

Monaco Mango Peach

$6.00

Monaco Peach Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Monaco Tropic Rush

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

Twisted Tea Light 24oz

$7.00

Twisted Tea 24oz

$7.00

Truly Stawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Jinro Soju

Neutral sweet sake, clean and delicious. 13%

Green Grape

$8.00

Grapefruit

$8.00

Peach

$8.00

Plum

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
This is definitely the place.

Location

1716 Baker Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Directions

