JUNKYARD BAR AND GRILL 9047 State Hwy 13 S

review star

No reviews yet

9047 State Hwy 13 S

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer

Bud 55

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Lite Bottle

$3.50

Busch Lite Can

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

MGD

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Prickly Pear

$3.50

MIller 64

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Old Style

$3.50

Pabst

$3.50

Point

$3.50

Keystone Light

$2.00

One shortie

$1.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

BIg Wave Golden ALe

$5.00

Big Wave LongBoard

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

G. Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Leinies Sunshine Lite

$5.00

Leinies Jucy Peach

$5.00

Leinies Darl Lager

$5.00

Leinies Lemon Haze

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Whole Hog Amanti Lager

$5.00

Amstel Lite

$5.00

Point Amber

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Lake front IPA

$5.00

Leinys toasted bock

$5.00

Point cookies&cream

$5.00

Busch NA

$3.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.50Out of stock

Budweiser Zero

$3.50

Stella Artois 00

$4.00

Tap Busch Lite

$2.50

Tap Bud Light

$2.50

Tap Miller Lite

$2.50

Tap Spotted Cow

$4.00

Tap Mango Cart

$4.00

Tap sno pilot

$4.00

Tap Blue Moon

$4.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$7.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$7.00

Pitcher Spotted Cow

$11.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$11.00

Pitcher Mango Cart

$11.00

Pitcher Busch Light

$7.00

Pitcher of sno pilot

$11.00Out of stock

Blue Lagoon Bucket

$9.00

Miller Lite Bucket Shorties (6)

$6.00

Bud Bucket Shorties (6)

$6.00

League Bottles Bucket

$15.00

League Craft Bottle Bucket

$20.00

Claw/Cooler Bucket Special (5) Bottles

$20.00

Mixed Claw and Beer Bucket 3 Each

$20.00

Coolers

Cider Boys Pom Cherry

$5.00

Cider Boys Raspberry

$5.00

Bud Cherry Cola

$5.00

Bud Citrus

$5.00

Bud Cola

$5.00

Bud Orange Cola

$5.00

Carbliss Black Cherry

$5.00

Carbliss Black Rasperry

$5.00

Carbliss. Margarita

$5.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$5.00

Carbliss Lime

$5.00

Claw Lime

$5.00

Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Claw Mango

$5.00

Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Claw Surf Citrus

$5.00

Claw Surf Tropical

$5.00

Claw Surf watermelon

$5.00

Claw Surf Wildberry

$5.00

Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Henrys Orange

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$5.00

Mikes Blood Orange

$5.00

Mikes Cranberry

$5.00

Mikes Lemonade

$5.00

Mikes Raspberry

$5.00

Naturl Lemonade Blackberry

$5.00

Naturl Lemonade Classic

$5.00

Naturl Lemonade Peach

$5.00

Naturl Lemonade Strawberry

$5.00

Naturl Pineapple

$5.00

Naturl Raspberry

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.00

Redds Hard Apple

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Smirnoff Red white Berry

$5.00Out of stock

Twisted Half n Half

$5.00

Twisted Original

$5.00

Twisted Peach

$5.00

Twisted Raspberry

$5.00

High Noon pineapple silo

$8.00

Bud light crisp apple

$5.00

Bud light cranberry apple

$5.00

Bud light Peach mango apple

$5.00

Bud light strawberry apple

$5.00

Smirnoff red,white,merry

$5.00

Hard Coffee

Pabst Salted Caramel

$5.00

Pabst Winter Spice

$5.00

Rebel Vanilla

$5.00

Rebel Mocha

$5.00

Rebel Maple Pecan

$5.00

Rebel Irish Cream

$5.00

Rebel Peppermint

$5.00

Brand

Rail

$3.00

Rail Double

$4.50

Call Single

$3.50

Call Double

$5.50

Top Single

$4.50

Top Double

$6.00

Super Top Single

$6.00

Super Top Double

$7.50

Call Shot

$3.00

Top Shot

$4.00

Super Top Shot

$5.50

Call Upcharge

$0.50

Top Shelf Upcharge

$1.00

Oldsmobile Old Fasion Single

$6.50

Oldsmobile Old Fashion Double

$8.50

Oldsmobile Old Fashion Bourbob

$9.50

Oldsmobile Old Fashion Bourbon Double

$11.00

Whisky NEAT

$8.50

Bourbon NEAT

$10.50

Balmorhea NEAT

$22.50

Junkyard Bloody

$8.00

Junkyard Bloody No Fixings

$6.00

DonJulio 1942 shot

$20.00

Long island iced tea

$8.50

Lambeau old-fashioned

$8.00

Manhatten

$7.50

Bombs

Jagger Bombs

$5.00

Cherry Bombs

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Jezynowka Bomb

$4.00

Crown Bomb

$7.00

Buckets

All Revved up Bucket

$12.00

F**k it Bucket

$12.00

Killer Kool Aid Bucket

$12.00

Blue Lagoon Bucket

$12.00

Misc/tower/ect

Tower

$12.00

Martini

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Lunch Box

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

JY Juice (Cylinders)

2 Cylinder

$8.00

4 Cylinder

$8.00

6 Cylinder

$8.00

8 Cylinder

$8.00

High Octane

$10.00

Loaded Lemonade

$7.00

Turbo Blue

$6.00

Moj/mai tai/russian

White Russian (can)

$6.00

Mojito (can)

$6.00

Mai Tai (Can)

$6.00

Appetizers

Boneless WIngs

$7.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded Pickle Spears

$7.00

Fries

$3.00+

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$7.00

Haystack Headers

$6.00

Lug Nuts

$6.99

Motorcycle Chicken Strips

$8.99

Phill-ya Up Nachos

$10.00

Pickup Prezel Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Spark Plugs

$7.99

Tow Truck Mini Tacos

$8.00

Homemade Chips

$4.99

Big Block Basket

$13.99

Crab Cakes

$10.99

2 Turkey Sandwich With Home Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Super Bird Wings

Super Bird Wings

$7.00+

Wings & Haystack

$13.00

Wings & Sour Cream & Chive Fries

$13.00

Soup

Chili

$5.00

Chicken Noodle

$5.00Out of stock

Clam Choder

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesy Broccoli Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Red Rock

$5.99

Cheesy chicken tortilla

$5.99

Wraps

Car Club Wrap

$11.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.00

Tale Fin Haddock Wrap

$11.00

Trans Am Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Burgers

Junkyard Burger

$13.00

Mustang Mushroom & Swiss

$12.00

Studebaker Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cuda Cajun Burger

$12.00

Yenko Cheese Burger

$11.00

Route 66 Classic Hamburger

$10.00

Heat Shield Burger

$12.00

Jump Start Sizzler

$13.00

Pontiac Patty Melt

$12.00

Ram Charger Reuben Burger

$12.00

Pasta

Super Sport Spaghetti

$10.00

Pizza

1 topping 12 inch

$11.00

1 topping 16 inch

$15.00

2 topping 12 inch

$12.00

2 topping 16 inch

$16.00

3 topping 12 inch

$13.00

3 topping 16 inch

$17.00

Supreme 12 inch

$15.00

Supreme 16 inch

$19.00

BBQ Chicken 12 Inch

$16.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken 16 Inch

$18.00

Taco Pizza 12"

$10.99

Taco Pizza 16"

$12.99

Sandwiches

Road Runner Reuben

$11.00

Break Time Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Throttle Stop Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Car club Sandwich

$11.00

Junkyard HOG BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Hemi BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Two Tone Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

2 turkey sandwiches with cheddar bacon and spicy ranch served with hickory smoked mayo

$7.00

Fish

Breaded Perch Basket

$15.00

Walleye Dinner

$19.00

Blue Gill Basket

$17.00

Haddock

$11.00+

Combo Plate

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp Taco's

$15.00

8 Succulent Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Crabby Haddock

$14.00Out of stock

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$21.00

Crabby Captain

$15.00

Add On Shrimp Per Piece

$2.00

Add On 2 Pieces Of Perch

$5.00

Add On 1 Piece Of Haddock

$1.50

Kids (12 & Under only)

Honk! Honk! Hamburger

$4.00

Bumper Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Chevy Cheeseburger

$5.00

Corn Dogs

$4.00

Chicken Fenders

$5.00

Salads

Chef-Rolet Salad

$11.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$3.75

Seafood Fettuccini Salad

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Coleslaw

$1.75

Sauces

Side of Rance

$0.25

Side of Stinging Honey Garlic

$0.25

Side of Mango Habenaro

$0.25

Side of Raspberry Habanero

$0.25

Caribbean Jerk

$0.25

Side Of Monterey Jack

$0.75

Mild

$0.25

Blown Gasket

$0.25

Parmesan Ranch

$0.25

Golden Garlic

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Steak Sauce

$0.25

Specials

Meatloaf dinner

$10.99

Chicken dinner

$7.99Out of stock

Matt's Spare Tire

$10.99

Captains Beer Battered onion rings

$7.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water

Diet Dew

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Diet Mist

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

White Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Iced Teas

$2.50

Kids Cocktail

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Ghost Energy

$4.00

Monster

$5.00

Monster Single Drink

$4.00

Monster Double Drink

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pitcher of Root Beer

$5.00

Pitcher of Soda

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

WINE

Cabernet

$5.00

Sweet Red

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Lambrusco

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Sutter Home Tropical

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Pink Moscato

$5.00

Chips/candy/jerky

Doritos

$1.50

Cool Ranch Dorito

$1.50

Funyuns

$1.50

Cheeto

$1.50

Frito plain

$1.50

Frito chili

$1.50

Lays Bbq

$1.50

Plain Lays

$1.50

Pretzels

$1.50

Lays Sour cream & onion

$1.50

Sun Chips plain

$1.50

Sun Chips Cheddar

$1.50

White Popcorn

$1.75

Cheesy popcorn

$1.75

Kick Ass plain

$2.00

Kick ass jalapeño

$2.00

Kick ass teriyaki

$2.00

Kick ass beef stick

$2.25

Kitkat

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

3 musketeers

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Milkyway

$1.50

Reeses

$1.50

Planters

$2.00

Hershey's

$1.50

Porkys red hot

$2.00

Porkys nacho

$2.00

Beer

Domestic

$3.50

Craft

$5.00

Rail

$3.00

Rail Double

$4.50

Call

$3.50

Call Double

$5.50

Top

$4.50

Top Double

$6.00

Super top

$6.00

SuperTop Double

$7.50

Call Shot

$3.00

Super Top Shot

$6.00

Top Shot

$4.00

Bomb

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Cruzan Bucket

$12.00

Whisky Bucket

$15.00

Vodka Bucket

$15.00

cooler

$5.00

Domestic tap

$2.50

Craft Tap

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

CLOSE OUTS

$1.00

PACKER GAMES $2.00

$2.00

Hats

Baseball trucker style

$25.00

Baseball fitted

$30.00

Shirts

T-shirt Med-Large

$25.00

T-shirt Xl-2XL

$30.00

T-Shirt 3XL

$35.00

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt Hockey Style M-L

$50.00

Sweatshirt Hockey XL-2XL

$55.00

Sweatshirt Hockey 3XL

$65.00

Koozies

Bottle koozie

$12.00

Can koozie

$6.00

Claw koozie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9047 State Hwy 13 S, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Directions

