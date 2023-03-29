  • Home
  Arlington
  2 Compas Kitchen 2023 - 2304 West Park Row Drive Suite 21
2 Compas Kitchen 2023 2304 West Park Row Drive Suite 21

No reviews yet

2304 West Park Row Drive Suite 21

Pantego, TX 76013

Breakfast

CHILAQUILES

$9.00

CHORIZO/EGG/CHZ TACO

$1.99

BACON/EGG/CHZ TACO

$1.99

HAM/EGG/CHZ TACO

$1.99

POTATO/EGG/CHZ TACO

$1.99

SAUSAGE/EGG/CHZ TACO

$1.99

BEAN AND CHEESE TACO

$1.99

MIXED BREAKFAST TACO

$2.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$10.00

Food

Tacos

BARBACOA TACO

$3.00

LENGUA TACO

$3.00

BISTEC TACO

$2.75

PASTOR TACO

$2.75

CARNITAS TACO

$2.75

CHICHARRON TACO

$2.75

TINGA TACO

$2.75

NOPALES TACO

$2.50

VEGGIE TACO

$2.50

Gorditas

BARBACOA GORDITA

$3.75

LENGUA GORDITA

$3.75

BISTEC GORDITA

$3.75

PASTOR GORDITA

$3.50

CARNITAS GORDITA

$3.50

CHICHARRON GORDITA

$3.50

TINGA GORDITA

$3.50

NOPALES GORDITA

$3.50

Quesadilla

BARBACOA DILLA

$9.50

LENGUA DILLA

$9.50

BISTEC DILLA

$9.50

PASTOR DILLA

$9.00

CARNITAS DILLA

$9.00

TINGA DILLA

$9.00

NOPALES DILLA

$9.00

VEGGIE DILLA

$9.00

FOUR CHEESE DILLA

$6.50

Huaraches

BARBACOA HUARA

$11.00

LENGUA HUARA

$11.00

BISTEC HUARA

$11.00

PASTOR HUARA

$10.00

CARNITAS HUARA

$10.00

CHICHARRON HUARA

$10.00

TINGA HUARA

$10.00

VEGGIE HUARA

$10.00

NOPALES HUARA

$10.00

Tortas

LA CUBANA

$13.00

BARBACOA TORTA

$11.00

LENGUA TORTA

$11.00

MILANESA TORTA

$11.00

BISTEC TORTA

$11.00

PASTOR TORTA

$10.00

CARNITAS TOTRA

$10.00

HAM TOTRA

$10.00

TINGA TORTA

$10.00

Plates

TACO PLATE

$9.50

GORDITA PLATE

$9.50

ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.00

FLAUTA PLATE

$10.00

BURRITO PLATE

$9.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.00

Startes

SOUPS

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$8.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00

CHIPS AND QUESO

$8.00

CHIPS

$2.00

Sides

RICE

$2.75

BEANS

$2.75

FRIES

$3.50

ELOTE

$3.75

AVOCADO

$1.75

CHIPS

$2.00

CHURRO

$2.00

HANDMADE TORTILLAS

$0.50

Specials

MOLE ENCH

$13.00

LIVER & ONIONS

$10.00

MEX LIVER

$10.00

BISTEC RANCHERO

$12.00

BIRRIA SPECIAL

$11.00

FISH/SHRIMP TACO

$10.00

FISH/SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$11.00

CALDO DE CAM

$12.00

CAM A LA DIABLA

$12.00

NACHOS

$12.00

Drinks

AGUA FRESCA

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

BOTTLED SODA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

COFFEE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Cuisine

2304 West Park Row Drive Suite 21, Pantego, TX 76013

