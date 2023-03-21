Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken Across The Road

1110 S Bowen Rd Suite A

Arlington, TX 76013

Chicken Tenders by 1/2 LB

Original

Original

$9.99

Seasoned and deep fried to succulent perfection.

Spicy

Spicy

$9.99

Our signature spicy seasoning adds just the right amount of heat.

Sides

Chicken Feed

Chicken Feed

$0.00+

Corn with cream cheese, hatch green chilis, red pimentos, and little bit of salt and pepper.

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$0.00+

Pinto beans soaked over night, seasoned right, and cooked to tender perfection.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$0.00+

Handcut French Fries cooked to a perfect crisp and seasoned right.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$0.00+

Breaded and fried okra.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$0.00+

Southern style coleslaw. Creamy with just the right amount of tang.

Peach Dump Cake

Peach Dump Cake

$0.00+

Similar to peach cobbler, just not as doughy and heavy. This leaves you feeling sweet and satisfied!

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99

Extras

Bbq Sauce

Bbq Sauce

$0.59
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Smoked Chicken

Location

1110 S Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington, TX 76013

Directions

