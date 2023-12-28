2ND EAST
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are Festival City's local family eatery.
Location
686 East Canyon Ranch Drive, CEDAR CITY, UT 84721
