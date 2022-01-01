341 North Main Grille
341 North Main Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Appetizers
Clams Casino
Filled with a pepper, onion & bacon stuffing, topped with melted cheese
Crab Cakes
Served with a house Remoulade sauce
Escargots
Sautéed with garlic, shallots, butter, parsley and white wine
French Onion Soup
Topped with toasted baguette croutons and melted provolone
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Served with a Sriracha ranch dip
Fried Calamari
Lightly fried, tossed with banana pepper rings and served with house marinara
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Served with house marinara
Fried Oysters
Lightly coated and served with homemade cocktail & tarter sauce
Gorgonzola Bread
Baked with fresh parmesan, scallions, chives & gorgonzola cheese
SCC Wings
Dry rubbed and served with celery and blue cheese dressing
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with Vinnie’s tangy homemade cocktail sauce
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Packed with homemade sausage staffing, topped with melted provolone
Fruit Cup
Veggie Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Crab Dip w/tortilla chips & baby carrots
Liquor
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Plymouth Gin`
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Well Tequila
Danos
Casamigos
Espolon
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
Ocho Reposado
Bacardi
Bacardi Coco
Captain Morgan
Gosslings
Well Rum
Malibu
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Jack Daniel's
Jack Fire
Jameson
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Tullamore
Skrewball
Jameson Black
Amaretto Disaronno
Bailey's
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Peppermint Schnapps
Sambuca
Amerstto
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 14
Dewar's
Glenfiddich 21 Year Old
Glenlivet 12
Macallan 12
Well Scotch
Johnnie Walker Blck
Well Bourbon
Maker's Mark
Jack Daniels
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon
Rabbit Hole
Angles Envy
Buffalo Trace
Bullet
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Hennessy XO
Remy Martin
Mr Boston
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Blue Caracao
Chambord
Creme de Banana
Creme de Cacao Dark
Creme de Cacao White
Kahlua
Absolut
Titos
Grey Goose
V One
Stoli Razz
Kettle One
Deep Eddy
well Vodka
Smirinoff Raspberry
Smirinoff Green Apple
Smirinoff Citrus
Smirinoff Blueberry
Smirinoff Cucumber Lime
Midori
Specialty Cocktails
Blackberry Lemonade
Bourbon Mule
Fire Cracker
Manhattan
Manhattan Rocks
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Seasonal Sangria Red
Seasonal Sangria White
Tropical Splash
White Russian
Bloody Mary
Sunset Margarita
Spicy Margarita
Sweet Daly
Italian Spritz
Maple Old Fashion
Beer / Hard Seltzer
Blue Moon
Back East
Bucket of 5 Beer Domestic
Bucket of 5 Beer import
Buckler
Bud
Bud Light
City Steam IPA Nurse
City Steam Nurse
Coors Light
Corona
Dog Fish
Founders
High Noon
Mich Ultra
Miller Light
Murphy's Stout
Sam Adams
T Hooker Fairway
Tourney Beer
Truly
No Worries IPA
Hard Cider
"Special"
NA Beverages
Martinis
Wine by Bottle
House Wine
Wine
William Hill
Kendall Jackson Chard
Dazante Pinot Grigio
Crossing (NZ) Sauv Blanc
Blufeld Riesling
Tero D'Oro Moscato
Fleur de Paire Rose
J Lohr Cab
Juggernaut Cab
Murphy Goode Pinot Noir
Gascon Malbec
Sterling Merlot
Joel Gott Blend
Davinchi Chianti
Joel Gott Chard
Le Crema Chard
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
La Marca Procesecco
Justin
Louis Jadot Pinot Noir
Seaglass (CA) Sauv Blanc
Draft Beer
Back East Summer Ale
Brass Bonanza IPA New England
Broad Brook Ale
Broad Brook Citra
Guiness
Naughty Nurse Amber Ale
PABST
Sam Wicked HazyHazy IPA New England
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Thomas Hooker Blonde
Alagash
Sea Hag
Peroni
Miller Light
Broad Brook Hopstillo
Mix and Match Salads
Entrees
Bacon Burger
w/ French fries and a pickle
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Four jumbo shrimp with a homemade snow crabmeat stuffing, truly a house specialty
Blackened Catfish Sandwich
on a bulky roll, served with coleslaw, French fries, and house Remoulade sauce
Blackened Salmon
Bourbon Steak Tips
Broiled Salmon
Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese
Blackened Chicken, Caramelized Onions & Bacon
Chicken Francaise
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a light lemon wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
A delicate combination of scallions, tomatoes, red peppers, roasted garlic & wild mushrooms in a rich stock sauce makes this dish a long time favorite
Chicken Parmigiana
A large tender cut of chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to order with angel hair
English Cut Rib
12oz cut, served with au jus and a popover (Friday & Saturday, while it lasts)
Fish and Chips
Lightly battered fresh cod fish, served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries
Fried Oysters
Lightly battered, served with homemade tartar & cocktail sauce
Gluten Free Veggie Pizza
Three cheese gluten free veggie pizza on cauliflower crust
Grilled Chicken Broc Cream sauce
Grilled Chicken Broc Garlic & oil
Grilled Salmon
N.Y Sirloin
Pan Roasted Cod
Pan Seared Salmon
Pasta and Meatballs
Choice of Penne or Angel hair served with house marinara and jumbo-sized meatballs
Penne Alfredo
Pepperoni Flatbread
Prime Rib of Beef
Scallops
Sweet, diver deep sea scallops prepared fried or broiled
Veggie Flatbread
Chicken Piccata
Shrimp Scampi
Margherita Flatbread
Fried Chicken w/ gravy, carrots, mashed
Additional Small Caesar
Additional Small Salad
Brocolli
Caramelized Onions
Coleslaw
French Fries
Grilled Favorite Small Salad
Grilled Favorite Small Side Ceasar
Sauteed Muchrooms
Sides $
Mix And Match Salads
Entrees
Blackened Salmon
Lightly blackened
Broiled Salmon
Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese
Baked in casserole
Chicken Parmasean
with choice of penne or angel hair pasta, served with tossed salad
Fish and Chips
lightly battered fresh cod fish, served with a side coleslaw & tartar sauce
Fried Oysters
lightly coated and served with homemade cocktail & tarter sauce
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
With broccoli, red peppers & scallions tossed w/ penne pasta
Grilled Salmon
North Main Grille Crab Cakes
two cakes with a house Remoulade sauce
Grilled Chicken & Broc w/oil base
Margherita Flatbread
Veggie Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Scallops
Sandwiches
Black Chick Sandwhich
Blackened Catfish Sandwich
Served on a bulky roll with Remoulade sauce, coleslaw, Frence fries & pickles
Cheeseburger Special
6oz Black Angus burger served on a grillled bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese
Corned Beef Rueben
Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss and home cooked brisket of corned beef on grilled rye
Gorgonzola Bacon Burger
6oz Black Angus cheeseburger served with melted gorgonzola, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Grilled Chick Sandwich
Hot Dog
1/4 lb served on grilled bun w/ French fries & pickles
Swiss patty Melt
Tuna Melt
White Albacore Tuna on grilled rye bread w/ tomato and melted Swiss cheese
Steak & Cheese
BLT on a Baguette
Turkey Club Wrap
Sides $
Apps as Entree
Brussel Sprouts as Entree
Clams Casino as Entree
Crab Cakes as Entree
French Onion Soup as Entree
Fried Calamari as Entree
Fried Oyster as Entree
Gorgonzola Bread as Entree
Mozz Sticks as Entree
Mushroom Caps as Entree
SCC wings as Entree
Shrimp Cocktail as Entree
Soup of the Day Bowl as Entree
Soup of the Day Cup as Entree
Veggie Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Dessert
Bread Pudding
A Calvanese tradition, served with whipped cream.
Cannoli
A crispy shell filled with a truly delicious blend of ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Two layers of moist chocolate cake are filled with dense chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate cake crumbles and chocolate curls, and drizzled with ganache.
Fudge Nut Cake Ball
An extra large scoop of vanilla ice cream rolled in crumbs, smothered with chocolate sauce and nuts.
Gourmet Carrot Cake
Three moist layers of delicious cake are loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, them filled and iced with cream cheese butter icing and garnished with pecans.
Ice Cream Puff
Rich and creamy ice cream nestled between two halves of a light flaky shell, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with cherries.
Irish Cream Cheesecake
A generous wedge of creamy cheesecakebaked on a chocolate cookie crust. Topped with luscious chocolate mousse and dusted with cocoa.
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Refreshing lemon cream fills this delightful cake, topped with vanilla cake crubs and a dusting of sugar.
Peanut Butter High Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and is topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a decadent peanut butter drizzle.
Tiramasu
Two delicate layers of sponge cake are saturated with coffee liquor and combined with a thick, creamy layer of Marsala cusatard and distinctively smooth mascarpone cheese, then finished off with a touch of cocoa.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
