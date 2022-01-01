A map showing the location of 341 North Main GrilleView gallery

341 North Main Grille

341 North Main Street

Suffield, CT 06078

Order Again

Appetizers

Lightly coated and served with homemade cocktail & tarter sauce

Clams Casino

$10.00

Filled with a pepper, onion & bacon stuffing, topped with melted cheese

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Served with a house Remoulade sauce

Escargots

$9.00

Sautéed with garlic, shallots, butter, parsley and white wine

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Topped with toasted baguette croutons and melted provolone

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Served with a Sriracha ranch dip

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Lightly fried, tossed with banana pepper rings and served with house marinara

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with house marinara

Fried Oysters

$14.00

Gorgonzola Bread

$9.00

Baked with fresh parmesan, scallions, chives & gorgonzola cheese

SCC Wings

$11.00

Dry rubbed and served with celery and blue cheese dressing

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Served with Vinnie’s tangy homemade cocktail sauce

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.00

Packed with homemade sausage staffing, topped with melted provolone

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Crab Dip w/tortilla chips & baby carrots

$13.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Plymouth Gin`

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.75

Patron

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.75

Danos

$13.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Espolon

$10.75

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$10.75

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Coco

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$9.75

Gosslings

$9.75

Well Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$8.75

Canadian Club

$8.75

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.75

Jack Fire

$10.75

Jameson

$10.75

Seagram's VO

$8.75

Southern Comfort

$8.75

Well Whiskey

$8.50

Tullamore

$10.75

Skrewball

$9.75

Jameson Black

$12.50

Amaretto Disaronno

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.50

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.50

Sambuca

$9.00

Amerstto

$8.50

Balvenie 12

$13.50

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Dewar's

$9.50

Glenfiddich 21 Year Old

$30.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.50

Macallan 12

$14.50

Well Scotch

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Blck

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.25

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Basil Hayden

$12.50

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon

$13.50

Rabbit Hole

$13.00

Angles Envy

$12.50

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bullet

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.50

Hennessy XO

$22.00

Remy Martin

$14.50

Mr Boston

$8.75

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Blue Caracao

$8.00

Chambord

$10.50

Creme de Banana

$8.00

Creme de Cacao Dark

$8.00

Creme de Cacao White

$8.00

Kahlua

$10.25

Absolut

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

V One

$11.00

Stoli Razz

$9.50

Kettle One

$10.50

Deep Eddy

$9.00

well Vodka

$8.50

Smirinoff Raspberry

$9.00

Smirinoff Green Apple

$9.00

Smirinoff Citrus

$9.00

Smirinoff Blueberry

$9.00

Smirinoff Cucumber Lime

$9.00

Midori

Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Lemonade

$11.00

Bourbon Mule

$13.50

Fire Cracker

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Manhattan Rocks

$12.50

Margarita

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Seasonal Sangria Red

$12.00

Seasonal Sangria White

$12.00

Tropical Splash

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sunset Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Sweet Daly

$11.00

Italian Spritz

$11.00

Maple Old Fashion

$13.50

Beer / Hard Seltzer

Blue Moon

$4.75

Back East

$7.25

Bucket of 5 Beer Domestic

$16.00

Bucket of 5 Beer import

$16.50

Buckler

$3.25

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

City Steam IPA Nurse

$5.00

City Steam Nurse

$6.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Dog Fish

$4.25

Founders

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Murphy's Stout

$4.65

Sam Adams

$4.50

T Hooker Fairway

$5.75

Tourney Beer

$6.00

Truly

$3.75

No Worries IPA

$8.00

Hard Cider

$7.00

"Special"

$5.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water/Seltzer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea Cold

$3.00

Tea Hot

$2.25

Tonic

$3.00

Mineral Water

$5.00

Saratoga Springs Water

$3.00

Martinis

Apple Carmel

$13.75

Berry Cosmo

$13.75

Blackberry Sidecar

$13.75

Chocolate

$13.75

Cosmo

$13.75

Cucumber. Basil

$13.75

Espresso

$13.75

Grey Goose Martini

$13.50

Kettle One Martini

$13.50

Martini

$13.50

V One Martini

$13.50

Ruby Red Cosmo

$13.50

Cucumber Lemonade Martini

$13.75

Wine by Bottle

19 Crimes Red Blend

$39.00

Allegrini Palazzo dell Torre

$39.00

Crossing

$34.00

Franco Amarosa Rose-Prosecco

$30.00

J Lohr

$34.00

Juggernaut

$39.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$8.75

Louis Jadot

$39.00

Maso Cannali

$38.00

Peter Yealand

$38.00

Quilt Napa

$55.00

Zum Reisling

$34.00

Gascon Malbec

$36.00

House Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.75+

Chardonnay

$8.75+

White Zinfandel

$8.75+

Pinot Noir

$8.75+

Merlot

$8.75+

Cabernet

$8.75+

Champagne

$8.75+

Momosa

$8.75+

Refill

Wine

William Hill

$9.75+

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.75+

Dazante Pinot Grigio

$9.75+

Crossing (NZ) Sauv Blanc

$9.75+

Blufeld Riesling

$9.75+

Tero D'Oro Moscato

$9.75+

Fleur de Paire Rose

$9.75+

J Lohr Cab

$9.75+

Juggernaut Cab

$10.75+

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$9.75+

Gascon Malbec

$9.75+

Sterling Merlot

$9.75+

Joel Gott Blend

$9.75+

Davinchi Chianti

$9.75+

Joel Gott Chard

$9.75+

Le Crema Chard

$10.75+

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$10.75+

La Marca Procesecco

$8.75

Justin

$15.75+

Louis Jadot Pinot Noir

$10.75+

Seaglass (CA) Sauv Blanc

$8.75+

Draft Beer

Back East Summer Ale

$7.00

Brass Bonanza IPA New England

$8.00

Broad Brook Ale

$8.00

Broad Brook Citra

$8.00

Guiness

$6.50

Naughty Nurse Amber Ale

$7.00

PABST

$4.50

Sam Wicked HazyHazy IPA New England

$7.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Thomas Hooker Blonde

$6.50

Alagash

$7.50

Sea Hag

$8.00

Peroni

$7.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Broad Brook Hopstillo

$8.00

Mix and Match Salads

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Farm Fresh Salad

$9.00

Bourbon GLZ Salad

$18.00

CRab&Asparagus Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Bacon Burger

$13.00

w/ French fries and a pickle

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$26.00

Four jumbo shrimp with a homemade snow crabmeat stuffing, truly a house specialty

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

on a bulky roll, served with coleslaw, French fries, and house Remoulade sauce

Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Bourbon Steak Tips

$26.00

Broiled Salmon

$21.00

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Blackened Chicken, Caramelized Onions & Bacon

Chicken Francaise

$19.00

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a light lemon wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

A delicate combination of scallions, tomatoes, red peppers, roasted garlic & wild mushrooms in a rich stock sauce makes this dish a long time favorite

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

A large tender cut of chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to order with angel hair

English Cut Rib

$22.00

12oz cut, served with au jus and a popover (Friday & Saturday, while it lasts)

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Lightly battered fresh cod fish, served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Lightly battered, served with homemade tartar & cocktail sauce

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Three cheese gluten free veggie pizza on cauliflower crust

Grilled Chicken Broc Cream sauce

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Broc Garlic & oil

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

N.Y Sirloin

$26.00

Pan Roasted Cod

$21.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$15.00

Choice of Penne or Angel hair served with house marinara and jumbo-sized meatballs

Penne Alfredo

$17.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Prime Rib of Beef

$26.00

Scallops

$26.00

Sweet, diver deep sea scallops prepared fried or broiled

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Fried Chicken w/ gravy, carrots, mashed

$20.00

Additional Small Caesar

$4.00

Additional Small Salad

$4.00

Brocolli

$2.00

Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.75

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Favorite Small Salad

$2.00

Grilled Favorite Small Side Ceasar

$2.00

Sauteed Muchrooms

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Golf Buffet Special Buffet

$19.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Lightly blackened

Broiled Salmon

$19.00

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Baked in casserole

Chicken Parmasean

$14.00

with choice of penne or angel hair pasta, served with tossed salad

Fish and Chips

$16.00

lightly battered fresh cod fish, served with a side coleslaw & tartar sauce

Fried Oysters

$20.00

lightly coated and served with homemade cocktail & tarter sauce

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

With broccoli, red peppers & scallions tossed w/ penne pasta

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

North Main Grille Crab Cakes

$15.00

two cakes with a house Remoulade sauce

Grilled Chicken & Broc w/oil base

$17.00

Scallops

$22.00

Sandwiches

Black Chick Sandwhich

$13.00

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a bulky roll with Remoulade sauce, coleslaw, Frence fries & pickles

Cheeseburger Special

$12.00

6oz Black Angus burger served on a grillled bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese

Corned Beef Rueben

$12.00

Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss and home cooked brisket of corned beef on grilled rye

Gorgonzola Bacon Burger

$13.00

6oz Black Angus cheeseburger served with melted gorgonzola, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Chick Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

1/4 lb served on grilled bun w/ French fries & pickles

Swiss patty Melt

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

White Albacore Tuna on grilled rye bread w/ tomato and melted Swiss cheese

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

BLT on a Baguette

$12.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Sides $

French Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Apps as Entree

Brussel Sprouts as Entree

$9.00

Clams Casino as Entree

$9.00

Crab Cakes as Entree

$13.00

French Onion Soup as Entree

$8.00

Fried Calamari as Entree

$12.00

Fried Oyster as Entree

$13.00

Gorgonzola Bread as Entree

$8.00

Mozz Sticks as Entree

$8.00

Mushroom Caps as Entree

$9.00

SCC wings as Entree

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail as Entree

$11.00

Soup of the Day Bowl as Entree

$7.00

Soup of the Day Cup as Entree

$4.00

Clam Bake

Boiled Lobster

BS Lobster

NY

COD

Steamers

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$5.00

A Calvanese tradition, served with whipped cream.

Cannoli

$5.95

A crispy shell filled with a truly delicious blend of ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Two layers of moist chocolate cake are filled with dense chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate cake crumbles and chocolate curls, and drizzled with ganache.

Fudge Nut Cake Ball

$5.00

An extra large scoop of vanilla ice cream rolled in crumbs, smothered with chocolate sauce and nuts.

Gourmet Carrot Cake

$6.50

Three moist layers of delicious cake are loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, them filled and iced with cream cheese butter icing and garnished with pecans.

Ice Cream Puff

$6.00

Rich and creamy ice cream nestled between two halves of a light flaky shell, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with cherries.

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$6.50

A generous wedge of creamy cheesecakebaked on a chocolate cookie crust. Topped with luscious chocolate mousse and dusted with cocoa.

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$6.50

Refreshing lemon cream fills this delightful cake, topped with vanilla cake crubs and a dusting of sugar.

Peanut Butter High Pie

$6.50

Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and is topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a decadent peanut butter drizzle.

Tiramasu

$6.50

Two delicate layers of sponge cake are saturated with coffee liquor and combined with a thick, creamy layer of Marsala cusatard and distinctively smooth mascarpone cheese, then finished off with a touch of cocoa.

Lunch

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid Chicken Finger

$10.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.95

Kid Pasta with butter

$10.95

Kid Pasta with sauce

$10.95

READY TO PICK UP

READY TO PICK UP

Location

341 North Main Street, Suffield, CT 06078

