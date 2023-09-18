FOOD

STARTERS & SNACKS

PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$12.99

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE

$10.90

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$12.99

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$13.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

QUESADILLAS

$10.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

HALF ORDER FRIES

$2.99

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.99

DRUNKEN NACHOS REG

$12.99

DRUNKEN NACHOS LARGE

$15.99

MOZZARELLA WEDGIES

$9.99

BEER BATTERED SHRIMP TRIO

$11.99

SOUTHWESTERN EGGROLLS

$9.99

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$9.99

SAMPLER

$16.99

THE BBC NACHOS

$15.99

AHI TUNA TACOS

$14.99

STUFFED POTATO CUPS

$11.99

CALAMARI

$12.99

SAUTEED MUSSELS

$14.99

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$14.99

SIDE O RINGS

$5.99

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$5.99

FAMOUS WINGS

WINGS REG

$11.99

WINGS LARGE

$22.99

BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

BONELESS AND FRIES

$13.99

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$13.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

TRAY OF WINGS

$150.00

BIG SALADS AND SOUPS

AHI TUNA SALAD

$15.99

NACHO SALAD

$13.99

CHICKEN PESTO SALAD

$13.99

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

TUSCAN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

BARB A BLEU CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

SOUTHERN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

SOUTHWESTERN CHILI

$8.99

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$4.99

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$5.79

LOBSTER BISQUE CUP

$5.99

LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL

$7.29

BOWL FRENCH ONION

$7.29

BIG BURGERS

FAT BASTARD BURGER

$12.49

THE RUDY BURGER

$16.99

BLACK N BLEU BURGER

$13.99

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$14.99

JD BURGER

$14.99

THE BBC SPECIAL

$14.49

LITTLE BURGERS

LITTLE BASTARD

$10.49

LITTLE RUDY

$14.99

LITTLE BLACK N BLEU

$11.99

LITTLE SOUTHWEST BURGER

$12.99

LITTLE JD BURGER

$12.99

LITTLE BBC BURGER

$12.49

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.99

SAND / MELTS

THE SUPER STACKER

$12.99

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

MEATLOAF MELT

$12.99

AMERICAN MELT

$11.99

PHILLY STEAK SAND

$12.99

REUBEN

$11.99

BOOM BOOM PANINI

$12.99

CHICKEN CHEDDAR PANINI

$11.99

TUNA MELT

$11.99

French Dip

$12.99

Steak Panini

$12.99

WRAPS

SKINNY BITCH

$10.99

BBQ CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$12.99

SANTE FE

$11.99

BLT WRAP

$11.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

FAJITAS

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$15.99

FAJITAS STEAK

$16.99

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$18.99

FAJITAS COMBO

$16.99

FAJITAS THREEWAY

$19.99

ENTREE

STIR FRY

$16.99

FISH N CHIPS

$16.99

THAI CHICKEN PASTA

$16.99

SRIRACHA CHICKEN PASTA

$16.99

CHICKEN N BROC ALFREDO

$17.99

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

$17.99

DINNERS

BAKED HADDOCK DINNER

$19.99

ROCKY MNT CHICKEN DINNER

$17.99

CLAM STRIP DINNER

$21.99

HONEY GARLIC CHKN DINNER

$16.99

BUFFALO MAC N CHEESE DINNER

$18.99

LOBSTER MAC

$28.99

MEATLOAF DINNER

$17.99

NY STRIP

$28.99

PRIME RIB

$21.99

DESSERTS

FRIED BANANA CHEESECAKE

$10.99

SPECIALTY DESSERT MARTINIS

$10.99

BIG GAY CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

OFF THE BOARD MENU

FISH TACO ENTREE

$12.99

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$13.99

CLAM ROLL

$12.99

FLATIRON SIRLION

$17.99

BBC BURRITO

$14.99

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.99

BBC COBB SALAD

$15.99

SLIDER BEEF

$12.99

SLIDER CHICKEN

$12.99

SLIDER PORK

$12.99

LOBSTAH ROLL

$18.99

SHRIMP LOBSTER CREOLE

$27.99

SIDE SAUCES/DRESSINGS

BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

1000S iSLAND

$1.00

AIOLI

$1.00

CHIP CIN

$1.00

ASIAN FUSION

$1.00

BALSAMIC

$1.00

BBQSABI

$1.00

BOOM BOOM

$1.00

CAJUN

$1.00

CHESAPEAKE BAY

$1.00

CRACK

$1.00

CUSABI

$1.00

GARLIC PARM DRY

$1.00

GARLIC PEPPER

$1.00

GARLICMpARM

$1.00

GLUTTONY

$1.00Out of stock

GUAC

$1.99

HONEY BBQ

$1.00

HONEY GARLIC

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

HOT BBQ

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

HOT TERIYAKI

$1.00

ITALIAN DRESSING

$1.00

JD BOURBON

$1.00

JD HONEY

$1.00

JERK

$1.00

LEMON PEPPER

$1.00

MEDIUM SAUCE

$1.00

MILD SAUCE

$1.00

PARMESAN PEPPERCORN

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.59

STUPID HOT

$2.00

SWEET CHILI

$1.00

TERIYAKI

$1.00

tHAI

$1.00

XTRA HOT

$1.00

FOOD SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$1.99

COLE SLAW

$1.99

MIXED VEGGIES

$3.99

BROCOLLI

$3.99

MASHED POTATO

$3.99

RICE PILAF

$3.99

SIDE CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE STEAK

$5.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$6.00

SIDE TUNA

$6.00

CHEESE

$2.00

BACON & CHEESE

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.59

GUAC

$1.99

TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

PICKLES

$1.99

GARLIC BREAD

$2.99

Broccoli (Copy)

$1.99

Potato Salad (Copy)

Potato Chips (Copy)

Mashed Potato (Copy)

Sweet Potato Fries (Copy)

Coleslaw (Copy)

Mixed Vegetables (Copy)

Rice Pilaf (Copy)

Daily Drink Specials

Tuesday night special

BECKS

$5.25

BUD

$4.25

BUD LIGHT

$4.25

YUENGLING

$4.25

COORS LIGHT

$4.25

CORONA

$5.25

CORONA LIGHT

$5.25

HEINEKEN

$5.25

PERONI

$5.25

LONGTRAIL

$5.25

MICH ULTRA

$5.25

MILLER LITE

$4.25

MODELO

$5.50

ODOULES

$4.25

PBR

$4.25

ROLLING ROCK

$4.25

SAM ADAMS

$5.25

SIERRA NEVADA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF ICE

$5.25

STELLA

$5.25

TWISTED TEA

$5.25

TWISTED TEA HALF N HALF

$5.25

ALLOGASH WHITE

$7.00

BELLS PORTER

$7.50

Thursday night special

BUD

$4.25

BUD LIGHT

$4.25

Friday night special

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$3.00

YUENGLING DRAFT

$3.00

Jameson Shot

$6.25

3 Olives Orange

$6.00

3 Olives Grape

$6.00

3 Olives Cherry

$6.00

Saturday night special

Titos

$6.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona lite

$4.00

House Margarita

$5.00

Sunday Special

23oz Bud Light

$4.00

Saturday Daytime

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$2.75

YUENGLING DRAFT

$2.75

SHOCKTOP DRAFT

$2.75

SAM SEASONAL DRAFT

$2.75