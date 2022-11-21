Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho75

review star

No reviews yet

209 Ella Grasso Tpke

Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rare Beef Pho
Chicken Pho
Bubble Tea

Pho Meal Deals

Comes with rice noodle, garnished with onion, cilantro, ginger. Served with basil, bean sprouts, Jalapeño & lime. Served with a crispy roll and your choice of soda.

Rare Beef Pho Meal Combo

$19.99

Beef Ball Pho Meal Combo

$19.99

Chicken Pho Meal Combo

$19.99

Vegetable pho Meal Combo

$18.99

Tofu Pho Meal Combo

$19.99

Shrimp Pho Meal Combo

$20.99

PHO

Comes with rice noodle, garnished with onion, cilantro, ginger. Served with basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno & lime

Rare Beef Pho

$14.99

Chicken Pho

$14.99

Beef Ball Pho

$14.99

Shrimp Pho

$15.99

Tofu Pho

$14.99

Vegetable Pho

$13.99

Snacks & Quick Bites

Mix vegetables.

Vegetable Crispy Roll

$4.50+

Chicken Fresh Roll

$4.75+

Vegan Fresh Roll

$4.75+

Pork Potstickers

$4.75+

Vegan Potstickers

$4.75+

Chicken Potstickers

$4.75+

BBQ Pork Bun

$6.50

Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Shirmp Roll

$5.75+

Vermicelli Noodle

Chicken Vermicelli

$15.99

Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.99

Tofu Vermicelli

$15.99

Beef Vermicelli

$16.99

Pork Vermicelli

$15.99

Side Orders

Add Side Pho Noodle

$5.00

Add Side Regular Beef Broth

$6.00

Add Side Spicy beef Broth

$6.00

Add Side Vegan Broth

$6.00

Add Spicy Vegan Broth

$6.00

Add side Rare Beef

$6.50

Add Side Chicken

$6.50

Add Side Shrimp

$6.50

Add Side Beef Ball

$6.50

Add Side Tofu

$5.50

Add Side Vegetables

$5.50

Add Side Bean Sprout

$5.00

Add Side Rice

$5.50

Drinks

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.50

Soda

$2.80

Water Bottle

$1.75

Refresher

$5.50

Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50

Lo Mein Noodle Dish

Chicken Lo Mein Noodle

$14.99

Tofu Lo Mein Noodle

$14.99

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodle

$15.99

Vegi Lo Mein No Tofu

$14.99

Pork Lo Mein Noodle

$14.99

Beef Lo Mein

$15.99

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Tofu Fried Rice

$15.99

Beef Fried Rice

$16.99

Pork Fried Rice

$15.99

Chip

Bag of chip

$1.75

Chilli Oil

Chilli Oil

$8.99

Addition Sauces/condiments

Addition Sriracha

$0.25

Addition Hoisin

$0.25

Addition Chilli Oil

$0.25

Addition Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Crepe Halfmoon

Chicken Crepe Halfmoon

$15.99

Tofu Crepe Halfmoon

$15.99

Shrimp Crepe Halfmoon

$16.99

Pork Crepe Halfmoon

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 Ella Grasso Tpke, Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Directions

Gallery
Pho75 image
Pho75 image
Pho75 image
Pho75 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
orange star4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar - 11 Schoephoester Road
orange starNo Reviews
11 Schoephoester Road Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Windsor
orange starNo Reviews
2152 Poquonock Ave. Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen East Granby
orange starNo Reviews
150 rainbow road east granby, CT 06026
View restaurantnext
TJ's Longboard Burritos - 3 Turkey Hills Rd Unit 3L
orange starNo Reviews
3 Turkey Hills Rd Unit 3L East Granby, CT 06026
View restaurantnext
Barista Cafe - 66 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
66 N Main St Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Windsor Locks

Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
orange star4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Windsor Locks
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston