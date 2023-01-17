Main picView gallery

Fire on The Mountain 82 N Main Street

No reviews yet

82 N Main Street

Suffield, CT 06078

Popular Items

French Toast
BYO Omelet
SD Homefries

Breakfast On the Go

Breakfast Sandwiches

Freshly made breakfast sandwiches with egg and american cheese and your choice of protein.

Breakfast Tacos

Three grilled flour or corn tortillas with three scrambled eggs , served with homemade pico de gallo, and your choice of protein

PC Bacon Strips

$6.99

Two thick cut smoked bacon strips battered with fluffy pancake batter, served with butter and syrup.

Breakfast Quesadilla

12 inch flour tortilla, grilled with melted shredded cheddar cheese, two eggs scrambled, and your choice of protein.

FT Roll Ups

$6.99

Two thick cut french toast sliced bread, battered with egg and cinnamon, rolled up and stuffed with Nutella. Served with butter and syrup

Eggs

1 Egg Your Way

$6.99

One egg made any style, served with homefries & toast.

2 Eggs Your Way

$8.29

Two eggs made any style, served with homefries & toast.

3 Eggs Your Way

$9.49

Three eggs made any style, served with homefries and toast.

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Our standard two egg omelet served with two pieces of melted American cheese. Served with homefries and toast.

Suffield Omelet

$15.99

Two fluffy and beaten eggs, served with two pieces of melted American cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and spinach with your choice of protein. Served with homefries and toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$17.99

Two fluffy and beaten eggs, served with two pieces of melted American cheese, smoked bacon, sausage and smoked brisket. Served with homefries and toast.

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

Two fluffy and beaten eggs, served with two pieces of melted American cheese, spinach, onion, mushroom, peppers and tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast.

BYO Omelet

$8.99

Build your favorite omelet with choice of cheese, proteins and veggies. Don't forget to add Smoke & Fire sauce! Served with homefries and toast.

Eggs Benedict

Brisket Hash Benedict

$16.99

Smoked brisket hash over buttery grilled english muffins, 2 poached eggs and a tarragon hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries.

Country Benedict

$14.99

2 smoked sausage patties on top of two pieces of our grilled corn bread, with 2 poached eggs and chipped brisket gravy. Served with homefries.

Classic Benedict

$14.99

Smoked and savory sliced ham on top of 2 buttery grilled english muffins with 2 poached eggs, smothered in our classic hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Smoked Philly Cheese Steak Benny

$16.99

Smoked shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, on top of 2 english muffins with 2 poached eggs and an american cheese holly

From the Griddle

French Toast

$6.99+

Thickly cut french toast loaf, dipped and grilled in egg batter, served with whipped cinnamon butter and syrup.

Pancakes

$3.99+

Freshly grilled buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup.

Cornbread Waffles

$6.99+

Our delicious and freshly made cornbread waffles, served with whipped cinnamon butter and syrup.

Specialty Plates

Mountain Hash

$21.99

Applewood smoked brisket hash covered in three eggs any style, with your choice of two proteins, toast and chipped brisket gravy.

Crispy Pork & Waffles

$14.99

One freshly made cornbread waffle topped with our smoked signature crispy fried pulled pork, served with butter and syrup.

Harvest Hash

$14.99

Roasted sweet potato, onion and brussel sprout hash, topped with three eggs any way, toast and fruit cup with sweet creme.

Rice Bowl

Your choice of smoked or breakfast protein with two eggs any style on top of freshly made spanish rice and beans. Served with pico de gallo.

Waffles & Wings

$15.99

Freshly made cornbread waffles topped with 4 hickory smoked fried wings with a sauce of your choice. Served with butter and syrup

A La Carte Sides

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Sausage

$3.50

SD Turkey Bacon

$3.00

SD Turkey Sausage

$3.00

SD Grits

$4.00

SD Fruit Cup

$6.00

SD Chipped Brisket Gravy

$5.00

SD Smoked Pulled Pork

$7.00

SD Smoked Steak

$9.00

SD Brisket Hash

$9.00

SD Homefries

$4.00

SD Smoke & Fire Sauce

$2.00

SD Harvest Hash

$5.00

SD Toast

$1.50

SD English Muffins

$2.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Brisket

$9.00

Hot Bevs

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cold Bevs

Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cran Juice

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Restaurant info

Main pic

