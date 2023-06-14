  • Home
404 Restaurant and Bar 4969 Roswell Rd #200

No reviews yet

4969 Roswell Rd #200

Atlanta, GA 30342

Full Menu

Appetizers

404 Platter

$44.00

A delicious combination of our classic 404 wings(10 pieces), creamy spinach artichoke dip, and bang bang shrimp(8 pieces)

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

8 large. Succulent shrimp battered deep-fried to perfection. Tossed in our signature 404 sauce

Blue Crab Claws and Shrimp

$18.00

Blue crab claws and shrimp sauteed to perfection

Crab and Shrimp Wontons

$18.00

Golden fried wontons filled with cream cheese, shrimp, crab, and green onions

Dime Piece

$20.00

10 pieces of wings tossed in our signature 404 sauce served with fries

Egg Rolls

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Tender calamari rings battered and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Sauteed lobster served in a toasted H&F bread served with fries

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

A creamy, cheesy blend of spinach artichokes, and Parmesan cheese served with crispy tortilla chips

Street Tacos

$16.00

Three soft flour tortillas, your choice of meat, spring mix, and cheese, topped with our signature 404 sauce

Beverages (N/A)

Bottle Water

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water

$10.00

Bottles

Tequila

Cognac

Vodka

Whiskey

Red Wine

White Wine

Champagne

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Entrees

Bowl Traditional Gumbo

$22.00

A traditional New Orleans-style gumbo with shrimp, sausage, blue crab meat, and okra in a rich flavorful roux. Served with rice

Buckhead Burger

$23.00

10 oz Angus beef patty topped with spring tomato, pickle, and American cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Crab Fried Rice

$38.00

Cluster of snow crab served on top of blue crab meat fried rice

Cup Traditional Gumbo

$15.00

A traditional New Orleans-style gumbo with shrimp, sausage, blue crab meat, and okra in a rich flavorful roux. Served with rice

Fish 'N' Chips

$22.00

Beer-battered, fried, and seasoned to perfection. Served with fries

Fried Chicken Wings

$24.00

3 crispy and juicy whole wings seasoned to perfection. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Fried Lobster Tails

$44.00

2 pieces. Treat yourself to our fresh and succulent lobster tails. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Glazed Short Ribs

$38.00

These melt-in-your-mouth short ribs are braised in a savor balsamic glaze. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Lobster Fried Rice

$42.00

Deep-fried succulent lobster tail served on top of lobster fried rice

Maple Lemon Rosemary Salmon

$30.00

Grilled to perfection. Our salmon is glazed with sweet and tangy maple lemon sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Oxtails

$40.00

Slow-cooked until fork-tender these oxtails seasoned with a blend of spices. Served with rice and cabbage

Pan-Seared Lamb Chops

$42.00

Tender and succulent lamb chops seasoned with herbs and spices. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Steamed Lobster Tails

$44.00

2 pieces. Treat yourself to our fresh and succulent lobster tails. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Swag Surf 'N' Turf

$56.00

Indulge in our luxurious surf and turf dish featuring succulent lamb chops and a butter lobster tail. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Turkey Wing

$28.00

Slow-cooked until tender and flavorful. Served with 2 sides of your choice

Happy Hour Drinks

Rum Punch

$5.00

Long Island

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Draft Beer

$6.00

House Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hour Food

Beef Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Fish and Chips

$5.00

Fried Oysters and Fries

$7.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$5.00

Wings and Fries

$5.00

Hookah

Watermelon

$45.00

Mint

$45.00

Orange

$45.00

Peach

$45.00

Blue Mist

$45.00

Blueberry

$45.00

Refill

$25.00

Happy Hour

$20.00

Oyster Bar

Raw Oyster - Half Dozen

$18.00

Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers

Raw Oyster - Whole Dozen

$32.00

Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers

Steamed Oysters - Half Dozen

$22.00

Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers

Steamed Oysters - Whole Dozen

$40.00

Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers

404 Rockefller

$16.00

Half dozen served with lemon and crackers

Pasta

Oxtail Pasta

$38.00

Tender oxtail meat slow-cooked in a rich beef-broth base sauce with onions, and garlic mixed with creamy alfredo sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese

Lamb Chop Pasta

$38.00

3 grilled lamb chops mixed with creamy alfredo sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese

Seafood Pasta

$45.00

Succulent lobster, salmon, and shrimp sauteed with garlic, spinach, broccoli, and peppers mixed with creamy alfredo sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Grilled chicken creamy alfredo sauce

Seafood Boil

Boil A

$65.00

2 snow crab clusters, 1/2 lb shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potato, 2 eggs, and sausage

Boil B

$50.00

Lobster tail, 1/2 lb shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potato, 2 eggs, and sausage

Boil C

$35.00

1 dozen shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potato, 2 eggs, and sausage

Custom Boil

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Cabbage

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Souffle

$7.00

Rice

$7.00

Soup & Salads

Lobster Chowder Soup

$15.00

Creamy soup made with fresh lobster. Potatoes, celery, and onions with a blend of herbs and spices. Served with a slice of freshly baked bread

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Homemade croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and your choice of dressing

Taco Tuesday

Chicken Tacio

$5.00

Beef Taco

$5.00

Brunch

Bottomless Mimosa

Entrees

Non Alcoholic

Sides

Signature Cocktails

To Hold You Over

Wine

Alcohol

Aperitif

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Amaro

$11.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Haydens Rye

$14.00

Blade & Bow

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Burbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Chilled

Coke

Cranberry

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Neat

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rocks

Shot

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Can Bottle

ATL Hard Cider

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Water

$6.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Cocktails

404 Margarita

$18.00

Casamigos reposado, sweet and sour, triple sec, and fresh lime juice

Red Light Special

$18.00

Bacardi rum, piña colada, strawberries, and pineapple juice

TwerkTini

$16.00

Bombay gin, cranberry juice, triple sec, mint, lime, and simple syrup

Trouble Trouble

$20.00

Hennessy, Grand Marnier, sweet and sour, grenadine, and ginger ale

Dolla Dolla

$18.00

Bullet bourbon, lemonade, triple sec, and simple syrup

Take Off

$18.00

Rum, cognac, amaretto, and orange juice

Sneaky Link

$18.00

Vodka, grenadine, pineapple juice, and orange juice

SD Panty Droppa

$18.00

Deleon silver tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, and fresh squeezed lemons

I'm a Dog

$25.00

D'usse, Hennessy, sweet and sour, and triple sec

C-Note

$18.00

Ketel One vodka, blackberry, lime juice, and ginger beer

Honey Henny

$18.00

Hennessy, orange curacao, amaretto, simple syrup, and lemon

Hennessy Sunset

$18.00

Hennessy, strawberry, and pineapple

Long Island

$18.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Dusse

$19.00

Remy

$17.00

Hennessy Privelege

$17.00

Camus

$14.00

Cognac

Camus

$14.00

D'usse

$19.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Remy

$17.00

Villion Cognac

$15.00

Chilled

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Dirty

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Margarita

$3.00

Neat

No Rim

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rocks

Shot

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Di Saronno

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Jager

$9.00

Kailua

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Draught

Blue Moon

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Scofflaw Basement

$8.00

Scofflaw Dirty Beaches

$8.00

Scofflaw Seasonal

$8.00

Stella

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Tropicalia

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00Out of stock

Gin

Bombay

$11.00

Boodles

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Vulcan

$9.00

Rocks

Martini

$3.00

Dirty

Neat

Chilled

Shot

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Margarita

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Mule

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

No Rim

Mimosa

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

(Gls)Mimosa

$11.00

Red Wine

Bottle Chakras Reserva

$35.00

Malbec, Argentina

Bottle St. Francis

$49.00

Merlot, California

Bottle Three Finger Jack

$45.00

Cabernet, California

Bottle Wine by Joe Dobes

$38.00

Pinot Noir, Oregon

Decoy by Duckhorn - Bottle

$58.00

Cabernet, California

Glass Chakras Reserva

$9.00

Malbec, Argentina

Glass St. Francis

$13.00

Merlot, California

Glass Three Finger Jack

$12.00

Cabernet, California

Glass Wine by Joe Dobes

$10.00

Pinot Noir, Oregon

Lake & Vine - Bottle

$55.00

Cabernet, California

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Bumbu Rum

$11.00

Cane Rum

$9.00

Kraken

$8.00

Bumbu Creme

$11.00

Rocks

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martini

$3.00

Neat

Chilled

Shot

No Rim

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Dirty

Scotch

Dewar's

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

MaCallan 12

$18.00

Rocks

Neat

Chilled

Shot

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

No Rim

Red Bull

$5.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Repo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Patron

$13.00

Tijuana (House)

$8.00

Gran Coramino Repo

$20.00

Deleon Blanco

$16.00

Chilled

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martini

$3.00

Mule

$2.00

Neat

No Rim

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rocks

Salt Rim

Shot

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Tuesday Special

Deleon Shot

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Ruby

$9.00

Finlandia

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citrus

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$12.00

Platinum (House)

$9.00

Redmont

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Chilled

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Margarita

$2.00

Martini

$3.00

Mule

$3.00

Neat

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rocks

Shot

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Whiskey

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Crown Peach

$15.00

Jeorge Dickel Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$10.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kentucky Gentlemen

$9.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Paddy

$8.00

Sheep Dog Peanut

$12.00

Whistle Pig Homestick

$16.00

Yukon Jack Honey

$8.00

Yukon Jack Apple

$8.00

Yukon Jack Cinnamon

$8.00

Neat

Rocks

Chilled

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$2.00

White Wine

Bottle Black Stallion

$45.00

Chardonnay, California

Bottle Bread & Butter

$38.00

Chardonnay, California

Bottle Caposaldo

$45.00

Moscato, Italy

Bottle Fritz Zimmer

$45.00

Riesling. Germany

Bottle Jean Luc Colombo

$45.00

Rose, France

Bottle Kim Crawford

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Bottle King Estate

$49.00

Pinot Gris, Oregon

Bottle Ruffino

$39.00

Prosecco, Italy

Bottle Simi

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc, California

Cakebread - Bottle

$74.00

Chardonnay, California

Glass Black Stallion

$12.00

Chardonnay, California

Glass Bread & Butter

$10.00

Chardonnay, California

Glass Caposaldo

$12.00

Moscato, Italy

Glass Fritz Zimmer

$12.00

Riesling. Germany

Glass Jean Luc Colombo

$12.00

Rose, France

Glass Kim Crawford

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Glass King Estate

$13.00

Pinot Gris, Oregon

Glass Ruffino

$11.00

Prosecco, Italy

Glass Simi

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc, California

Stemmari Bottle

$45.00

Stemmari Moscato

$12.00

Moet Bottle

$350.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
