404 Restaurant and Bar
4969 Roswell Rd #200
Atlanta, GA 30342
Full Menu
Appetizers
404 Platter
A delicious combination of our classic 404 wings(10 pieces), creamy spinach artichoke dip, and bang bang shrimp(8 pieces)
Bang Bang Shrimp
8 large. Succulent shrimp battered deep-fried to perfection. Tossed in our signature 404 sauce
Blue Crab Claws and Shrimp
Blue crab claws and shrimp sauteed to perfection
Crab and Shrimp Wontons
Golden fried wontons filled with cream cheese, shrimp, crab, and green onions
Dime Piece
10 pieces of wings tossed in our signature 404 sauce served with fries
Egg Rolls
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari rings battered and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce
Lobster Roll
Sauteed lobster served in a toasted H&F bread served with fries
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A creamy, cheesy blend of spinach artichokes, and Parmesan cheese served with crispy tortilla chips
Street Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas, your choice of meat, spring mix, and cheese, topped with our signature 404 sauce
Beverages (N/A)
Entrees
Bowl Traditional Gumbo
A traditional New Orleans-style gumbo with shrimp, sausage, blue crab meat, and okra in a rich flavorful roux. Served with rice
Buckhead Burger
10 oz Angus beef patty topped with spring tomato, pickle, and American cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crab Fried Rice
Cluster of snow crab served on top of blue crab meat fried rice
Cup Traditional Gumbo
A traditional New Orleans-style gumbo with shrimp, sausage, blue crab meat, and okra in a rich flavorful roux. Served with rice
Fish 'N' Chips
Beer-battered, fried, and seasoned to perfection. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Wings
3 crispy and juicy whole wings seasoned to perfection. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Fried Lobster Tails
2 pieces. Treat yourself to our fresh and succulent lobster tails. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Glazed Short Ribs
These melt-in-your-mouth short ribs are braised in a savor balsamic glaze. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Lobster Fried Rice
Deep-fried succulent lobster tail served on top of lobster fried rice
Maple Lemon Rosemary Salmon
Grilled to perfection. Our salmon is glazed with sweet and tangy maple lemon sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Oxtails
Slow-cooked until fork-tender these oxtails seasoned with a blend of spices. Served with rice and cabbage
Pan-Seared Lamb Chops
Tender and succulent lamb chops seasoned with herbs and spices. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Steamed Lobster Tails
2 pieces. Treat yourself to our fresh and succulent lobster tails. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Swag Surf 'N' Turf
Indulge in our luxurious surf and turf dish featuring succulent lamb chops and a butter lobster tail. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Turkey Wing
Slow-cooked until tender and flavorful. Served with 2 sides of your choice
Happy Hour Drinks
Happy Hour Food
Hookah
Oyster Bar
Raw Oyster - Half Dozen
Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers
Raw Oyster - Whole Dozen
Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers
Steamed Oysters - Half Dozen
Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers
Steamed Oysters - Whole Dozen
Half or whole dozen served with lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers
404 Rockefller
Half dozen served with lemon and crackers
Pasta
Oxtail Pasta
Tender oxtail meat slow-cooked in a rich beef-broth base sauce with onions, and garlic mixed with creamy alfredo sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese
Lamb Chop Pasta
3 grilled lamb chops mixed with creamy alfredo sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese
Seafood Pasta
Succulent lobster, salmon, and shrimp sauteed with garlic, spinach, broccoli, and peppers mixed with creamy alfredo sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese
Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken creamy alfredo sauce
Seafood Boil
Sides
Soup & Salads
Lobster Chowder Soup
Creamy soup made with fresh lobster. Potatoes, celery, and onions with a blend of herbs and spices. Served with a slice of freshly baked bread
Caesar Salad
Tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Homemade croutons
House Salad
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and your choice of dressing
Taco Tuesday
Alcohol
Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Haydens Rye
Blade & Bow
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Burbon
Bulleit Rye
Eagle Rare
Makers Mark
Weller Special Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Chilled
Coke
Cranberry
Ginger Beer
Neat
Orange
Pineapple
Red Bull
Rocks
Shot
Sprite
Tonic
Can Bottle
Cocktails
404 Margarita
Casamigos reposado, sweet and sour, triple sec, and fresh lime juice
Red Light Special
Bacardi rum, piña colada, strawberries, and pineapple juice
TwerkTini
Bombay gin, cranberry juice, triple sec, mint, lime, and simple syrup
Trouble Trouble
Hennessy, Grand Marnier, sweet and sour, grenadine, and ginger ale
Dolla Dolla
Bullet bourbon, lemonade, triple sec, and simple syrup
Take Off
Rum, cognac, amaretto, and orange juice
Sneaky Link
Vodka, grenadine, pineapple juice, and orange juice
SD Panty Droppa
Deleon silver tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, and fresh squeezed lemons
I'm a Dog
D'usse, Hennessy, sweet and sour, and triple sec
C-Note
Ketel One vodka, blackberry, lime juice, and ginger beer
Honey Henny
Hennessy, orange curacao, amaretto, simple syrup, and lemon
Hennessy Sunset
Hennessy, strawberry, and pineapple
Long Island
Hennessy
Dusse
Remy
Hennessy Privelege
Camus
Cognac
Cordials
Draught
Gin
Red Wine
Bottle Chakras Reserva
Malbec, Argentina
Bottle St. Francis
Merlot, California
Bottle Three Finger Jack
Cabernet, California
Bottle Wine by Joe Dobes
Pinot Noir, Oregon
Decoy by Duckhorn - Bottle
Cabernet, California
Glass Chakras Reserva
Malbec, Argentina
Glass St. Francis
Merlot, California
Glass Three Finger Jack
Cabernet, California
Glass Wine by Joe Dobes
Pinot Noir, Oregon
Lake & Vine - Bottle
Cabernet, California
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
1800 Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Repo
Patron
Tijuana (House)
Gran Coramino Repo
Deleon Blanco
Chilled
Coke
Cranberry
Ginger Beer
Margarita
Martini
Mule
Neat
No Rim
Orange
Pineapple
Red Bull
Rocks
Salt Rim
Shot
Sprite
Tonic
Tuesday Special
Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby
Finlandia
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citrus
Ketel One Cucumber
Ketel One Grapefruit
Platinum (House)
Redmont
Tito's
Chilled
Coke
Cranberry
Ginger Beer
Margarita
Martini
Mule
Neat
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Red Bull
Rocks
Shot
Sprite
Tonic
Whiskey
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jeorge Dickel Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Honey
Jameson
Kentucky Gentlemen
Old Forester
Paddy
Sheep Dog Peanut
Whistle Pig Homestick
Yukon Jack Honey
Yukon Jack Apple
Yukon Jack Cinnamon
Neat
Rocks
Chilled
Sprite
Coke
Cranberry
Orange
Pineapple
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Tonic
White Wine
Bottle Black Stallion
Chardonnay, California
Bottle Bread & Butter
Chardonnay, California
Bottle Caposaldo
Moscato, Italy
Bottle Fritz Zimmer
Riesling. Germany
Bottle Jean Luc Colombo
Rose, France
Bottle Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Bottle King Estate
Pinot Gris, Oregon
Bottle Ruffino
Prosecco, Italy
Bottle Simi
Sauvignon Blanc, California
Cakebread - Bottle
Chardonnay, California
Glass Black Stallion
Chardonnay, California
Glass Bread & Butter
Chardonnay, California
Glass Caposaldo
Moscato, Italy
Glass Fritz Zimmer
Riesling. Germany
Glass Jean Luc Colombo
Rose, France
Glass Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Glass King Estate
Pinot Gris, Oregon
Glass Ruffino
Prosecco, Italy
Glass Simi
Sauvignon Blanc, California
Stemmari Bottle
Stemmari Moscato
Moet Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4969 Roswell Rd #200, Atlanta, GA 30342
