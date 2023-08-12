Beverages

Coffee

Refillable Coffee

$3.50

Coffee 12oz

$2.50

Toast Signature Roast

Coffee 16oz

$2.75

Coffee 20oz

$2.99

Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.17

Iced Toast Dark Roast

Espresso 2 oz

$2.82

Double Shot Toast Espresso Roast Served with a Shot of Sparling Water

Macchiato 2 oz

$3.53

Espresso Marked with Foam

Cortado 4 oz

$3.76

Equal Part Espresso and Finely Frothed Milk

Piccolo Latte' 8 oz

$4.00

Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam

Cafe' Latte' 12oz

$4.50

Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam

Cafe' Latte' 16oz

$4.99

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.50

One Part Espresso Two Parts Coarsely Frothed Milk

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.99

Mocha 12oz

$4.99

Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam and Chocolate

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Cafe' Americano 12oz

$2.99

Double Shot Toast Espresso Roast with Hot Water

Cafe' Americano 16oz

$3.50

Decaf Americano 12oz

$2.99

Decaf Americano 16oz

$3.50

Decaf Cafe' Latte' 12oz

$4.50

Decaf Cafe' Latte' 16oz

$4.99

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.99

Tea

Organic Assorted 12 oz

$2.35

Black, Green and Herbal Organic Varieties

Organic Assorted 16 oz

$2.59

Black, Green and Herbal Organic Varieties

Organic Assorted 20 oz

$2.82

Black, Green and Herbal Organic Varieties

Elixers

Super Bullet Proof Coffee 12 oz

$4.70

MCT Oil and Omega 3,6,9 Blend

Super Bullet Proof Coffee 16 oz

$5.17

MCT Oil and Omega 3,6,9 Blend

Cognitive Cortado

$5.41

Equal Part Cognitive Coffee and Finely Frothed Milk

Cognitive Coffee Latte' 12 oz

$7.05

Toast Espresso Bulletproof Style, Medicinal Mushrooms, MCT Oil, Frothed Milk

Cognitive Coffee Latte' 16 oz

$7.52

Toast Espresso Bulletproof Style, Medicinal Mushrooms, MCT Oil, Frothed Milk

Golden Milk Latte' 12 oz

$6.11

Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk

Golden Milk Latte'16 oz

$6.35

Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetner with Steamed Milk

Dirty Golden Milk Latte' 12 oz

$6.35

Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk and Espresso

Dirty Golden Milk Latte' 16 oz

$6.58

Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk and Espresso

Matcha Latte' 12 oz

$6.11

Matcha Green Tea with Steamed Milk

Matcha Latte' 16 oz

$6.35

Matcha Green Tea with Steamed Milk

Chai Latte' 12 oz

$6.11

Chai Tea with Steamed Milk

Chai Latte' 16 oz

$6.35

Chai Tea with Steamed Milk

Dirty Chai Latte' 12 oz

$6.35

Chai Tea with Toast Espresso and Steamed Milk

Dirty Chai Latte' 16 oz

$6.58

Chai Tea with Toast Espresso and Steamed Milk

Beet Latte' 12 oz

$6.11

Toast Espresso Roast with Beet Steamed Milk

Beet Latte' 16 oz

$6.35

Toast Esresso Roast with Beet Steamed Milk

HV Beverages

Blueberry Pomegranate Mint Limeade (16oz)

$3.50

Ingredients: water, apple juice concentrate*, blueberry puree*, pomegranate juice*, lemon juice concentrate*, agave*, lime juice*, mint*, natural flavors* *organic

Blueberry Pomegranate Mint Limeade (16oz) 4-Pack

$12.00

Ingredients: water, apple juice concentrate*, blueberry puree*, pomegranate juice*, lemon juice concentrate*, agave*, lime juice*, mint*, natural flavors* *organic

Cherry Limeade (16oz)

$3.50

Ingredients: water, cherry juice*, lime juice*, agave*

Cherry Limeade (16oz) 4-Pack

$12.00

Ingredients: water, cherry juice*, lime juice*, agave*

Herbal Sweet Tea (16oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic

Herbal Sweet Tea (16oz) 4 Packs

$12.00

Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic

Hibiscus Lemonade (16oz)

$3.50

Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, hibiscus flower* * Organic

Hibiscus Pink Lemonade (16oz) 4 Pack

$12.00

Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, hibiscus flower* * Organic

Lavender Lemonade (16oz)

$3.50

Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, lavender flower* *Organic

Lavender Lemonade (16oz) 4 Pack

$12.00

Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, lavender flower* *Organic

French Toast Maca Latte

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) maca powder*, maple syrup*, cinnamon*, vanilla*, salt *Organic

Matcha Green Tea Latte (12oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: water, almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) matcha green tea powder*, agave*, vanilla* *organic

Peppermint Moringa Latte (12oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) moringa powder*, agave*, vanilla*, peppermint* *organic

Spicy Golden Maca Latte (12oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) maca powder*, agave*, vanilla*, turmeric*, ginger*, cinnamon*, back pepper*, nutmeg*, cayenne* *Organic

Herbs and Spices

Activated Charcoal (Spice Jar)

$5.75

Baking Soda (Bulk)

$8.00

Baking Soda (Spice Jar)

$4.50

Basil Leaf (Spice Jar)

$4.00

Bay Leaf (Spice Jar)

$4.00

Bentonite Clay (Spice Jar)

$4.50

Black Peppercorn (Spice Jar)

$8.00

Black Peppercorn Powder (Spice Jar)

$8.50

Black Peppercorn, Ground (Spice Jar)

$8.50

Black Sesame Seed (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Cacao Chili Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Cacao Powder (Spice Jar)

$5.00

Ceylon Cinnamon Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Chili Powder (Spice Jar)

$5.50

Citric Acid (Spice Jar)

$7.00

Clove Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Coconut Palm Sugar (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Coconut Rooibos Tea Blend (Spice Jar)

$8.50

Coconut Rooibos Tea Blend (Spice Jar)

$11.00

Cumin Seed Powder (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Curry Powder (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Echinacea Leaf (Purpurea) (Spice Jar)

$6.50

English Lavender Flowers (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Everything Bagel Seasoning (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Garlic Minced (Spice Jar)

$8.50

Garlic Powder (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Ginger Root Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Green Rooibos Tea Blend (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Green Rooibos Tea Blend

$11.00

Herbal Sweet Tea Blend 60g

$11.00

Herbal Sweet Tea kit

$5.00

Hibiscus Flower Whole (Spice Jar)

$5.00

Himalayan Pink Sea Salt

$8.00

Himalayan Pink Sea Salt (Spice Jar)

$5.00

Licorice Root (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Mesquite Seasoning (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Minced Onion (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Nettle Leaf (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Nutmeg Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.00

Nutritional Yeast (Spice Jar)

$8.50

Onion Powder (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Oregano Leaf (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Paprika Powder (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Parsley Leaf (Spice Jar)

$4.00

Peppermint Leaf (Spice Jar)

$3.50

Rainbow Peppercorn (Spice Jar)

$9.50

Red Pepper Flakes (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Rosemary Leaf (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Sage Leaf (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Sage Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Sesame Seed (Spice Jar)

$6.00

Smoked Paprika Powder (Spice Jar)

$7.50

Spearmint Leaf (Spice Jar)

$3.50

Thyme Leaf (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Toasted Sesame Seeds (Spice Jar)

$6.50

Turmeric Powder (Spice Jar)

$9.50

White Ceremonial Sage (Spice Jar)

$5.00

Oils & Vinegars

Avocado Oil

$12.00

Sweet Almond Oil

$11.00

Prepared Foods

Butternut Squash Soup 16 oz

$6.00

Carrot, Ginger, Sweet Potato Soup 16 oz

$6.00

Cream of mushroom soup 16 oz

$6.00

Dressing with Salad - 1000 Island

$1.00

Dressing with Salad - Avocado Lime

$1.00

Hummus - Everything Bagel 8oz

$5.00

Hummus - Original 8oz

$5.00

Hummus - Red Pepper 8oz

$5.00

Hummus - San Francisco Bay 8oz

$5.00

Hummus - Smokey Curry 8oz

$5.00

Jackfruit Pot Roast 16oz

$8.00

Mega Salad - Sweet Mustard & Onion (Single)

$9.00

Mushroom Stroganoff 16oz

$8.00

Nut & Seed Mix- French Toast 4 oz

$3.00

Nut & Seed Mix- French Toast 8 oz

$5.00

Nut and Seed Mix - Chocolate 4 oz

$4.00

Nut and Seed Mix - Chocolate 8 oz

$5.00

Nut and Seed Mix - Garlic and Onion 4 oz

$3.00

Nut and Seed Mix - Garlic and Onion 8 oz

$5.00

Nut and Seed Mix - Sweet and Spicy Turmeric 4 oz

$3.00

Nut and Seed Mix - Sweet and Spicy Turmeric 8 oz

$5.00

Onion Soup 16oz

$6.00

Smoothie - Tropical Kale Protein

$5.00

Riced Cauli Stir Fry W/ Sweet Garlic Almond Sauce 16 oz

$8.00

Riced Cauli Stir Fry w/

$8.00

Rosemary Potato Soup 16oz

$6.00

Smashed Potatoes 16 oz

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes 32 oz

$9.00

Smashed Potatoes 64 oz

$18.00

Smoothie - Cherry Banana 9oz

$5.00

Smoothie - Chocolate Almond Butter 9oz

$5.00

Smoothie - Orange Dreamsicle 9oz

$5.00

Smoothie - Strawberry Banana Chia 9oz

$5.00

Sweet Mustard Chickpea Salad 8oz

$10.00

Sweet Mustard Coleslaw 8oz

$6.00

Sweet Mustard Coleslaw 4oz

$6.50
$3.50

Vegan Creamy Bean Salad 16oz

$1.99

Vegan Creamy Bean Salad 8oz

$6.00

Chocolate Almond Butter Fudge

$3.50

ICE Pops - Hibiscus Lemonade

$2.50

Hibiscus Pink Lemonade - Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* *organic

ICE Pops - Herbal Sweet Tea

$2.50

Herbal Sweet Tea- Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic

ICE Pops - Lavender Lemonade

$2.50

Lavender Lemonade - Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic

Lavender Cashew Butter Fudge

$3.50

Ingredients: cashew butter*, agave*, maple syrup*, english lavender*, vanilla extract<br />*, cocoa butter*, salt *organic

Popcorn - Everything Bagel

$4.50

Ingredients: yellow popcorn kernels*,coconut oil*, salt, white sesame seeds*, black sesame seeds*, poppy seeds*, garlic*, onion*, pink himalayan sea salt *organic

Popcorn - San Francisco Bay

$4.50

Ingredients: yellow popcorn*, coconut oil*, paprika*, mustard*, garic*, onion*, sea salt, lemon*, orange*, citric acid *Organic

Popcorn - Un-Cheezy

$4.50

Ingredients: yellow popcorn*, coconut oil*, nutritional yeast*, onion powder*, garic powder*, pink himalayan sea salt *Organic

Smoothie Pop - Chocolate Almond Buter

$3.50

Ingredients: banana*, unsweetened almond milk*, almond butter*, raw cacao*, vanilla extract* *Organic

Smoothie Pop - Orange Dreamsicle

$3.50

Ingredients: banana*, unsweetened almond milk*, almond butter*, raw cacao*, vanilla extract* *Organic

Smoothie Pop - Strawberry Banana Chia

$3.50

Ingredients: strawberry*, banana*, unsweetened almond milk*,, chia seeds*, vanilla extract*, agave* *Organic

Crystals - Jewelry & Accessories

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Amazonite

$12.50

Stone Cage (Gold Color)

$2.50

Stone Cage (Silver Color)

$2.50

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Carnelian

$11.99

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Amethyst

$11.99

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Tiger's Eye

$11.99

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Snowflake Obsidian

$11.99

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Sodalite

$11.99

Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Clear Quartz

$11.99

Chip Necklace - Citrine

$19.99

Chip Necklace - Carnelian

$19.99

Chip Necklace - Tiger's Eye

$19.99

Chip Necklace - Moonstone

$19.99

Chip Necklace - Labradorite

$19.99

Crystals - Natural Stones

N Desert Rose

$1.00

N Desert Rose

$2.00

N Quartz, Rose Chunk

$1.00

N Quartz, Rose Chunk

$2.00

N Quartz, Rose Chunk

$3.00

N Quartz, Rose Chunk

$4.00

N Quartz, Rose Chunk

$5.00

Natural Amethyst (Point)

$1.50

Natural Amethyst (Point)

$4.50

Natural Black Tourmaline

$1.00

Natural Citrine (Chunk)

$2.00

Natural Citrine (Point)

$1.50

Natural Smoky Quartz (Chunk)

$1.50

Natural Smoky Quartz (Chunk)

$2.00

Crystals - Specimens

Amethyst Standing Cluster

$46.00

Amethyst Standing Cluster

$48.00

Amethyst Standing Cluster

$56.00

Amethyst Standing Cluster

$58.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$10.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$10.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$10.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$10.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$10.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$20.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$20.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$20.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$20.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$20.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$30.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$30.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$30.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$30.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$30.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$40.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$40.00

N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode

$40.00

N Druzy Quartz

$20.00

N Druzy Quartz

$20.00

N Druzy Quartz

$30.00

N Druzy Quartz

$30.00

N Druzy Quartz

$40.00

N Druzy Quartz

$40.00

N Druzy Quartz

$50.00

N Druzy Quartz

$50.00

N Quartz, Cluster

$35.00

N Quartz, Cluster

$45.00

N Quartz, Cluster

$55.00

N Rose Quartz Chunk

$15.00

N Rose Quartz Chunk

$25.00

N Rose Quartz Chunk

$25.00

N Rose Quartz Chunk

$30.00

N Rose Quartz Chunk

$50.00

N Rose Quartz Chunk

$75.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$30.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$30.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$30.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$30.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$30.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$40.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$60.00

N Snowflake Obsidian

$25.00

N Wavellite

$20.00

N Wavellite

$20.00

N Wavellite

$20.00

N Wavellite

$20.00

N Wavellite

$30.00

N Wavellite

$30.00

N Wavellite

$30.00

N Wavellite

$40.00

N Wavellite

$20.00

Slab - Petrified Wood

$34.00

Slab - Petrified Wood

$34.00

Slab - Petrified Wood

$36.00

Slab - Petrified Wood

$40.00

Slab - Petrified Wood

$58.00

Slab - Petrified Wood

$60.00

Crystals - Selenite

N Selenite Wands

$8.00

N Selenite Wands

$8.00

Selenite Engraved Ruler 5 3/4-Inch

$19.00

Selenite Moon 3-Inch

$14.00

Selenite Moon 4-Inch

$22.50

Selenite Skyscraper Mini Points

$5.95

Selenite Skyscraper Points 4-Inch

$11.50

Selenite Spiral Points

$19.99

Selenite Twin Tower 6-Inch

$29.99

Crystals - Tumbled

T Amethyst

$1.50

T Jasper, Fancy Arrowhead

$1.50

Tumbled Amethyst, Chevron

$1.50

Tumbled Amethyst, Dogtooth

$3.50

Tumbled Aragonite

$5.00

Tumbled Aragonite

$2.50

Tumbled Aventurine, Green

$3.00

Tumbled Carnelian

$4.50

Tumbled Carnelian

$3.00

Tumbled Carnelian

$2.50

Tumbled Cat's Eye

$2.50

Tumbled Citrine

$2.50

Tumbled Fancy Jasper

$2.50

Tumbled Fluorite

$4.00

Tumbled Fluorite

$1.50

Tumbled Green Moss Agate

$1.50

Tumbled Green Moss Agate

$3.00

Tumbled Hematite

$1.00

Tumbled Hematite

$2.00

Tumbled Hematite

$4.00

Tumbled Hematite

$3.00

Tumbled Hematite

$5.00

Tumbled Hematite

$3.50

Tumbled Hematite, Magnetic

$1.50

Tumbled Hematite, Magnetic Rainbow

$2.50

Tumbled Howlite

$3.50

Tumbled Jasper, Red

$2.50

Tumbled Jasper, Red

$3.00

Tumbled Labradorite

$2.50

Tumbled Labradorite

$3.50

Tumbled Labradorite

$4.50

Tumbled Malachite

$6.00

Tumbled Malachite

$8.00

Tumbled Malachite

$10.00

Tumbled Moonstone, Black

$3.50

Tumbled Moonstone, Mixed

$2.00

Tumbled Moonstone, Mixed

$3.50

Tumbled Moonstone, Mixed

$4.00

Tumbled Moonstone, Peach

$2.50

Tumbled Moonstone, Rainbow

$1.50

Tumbled Moonstone, Rainbow

$3.00

Tumbled Natural Agate

$3.00

Tumbled Natural Agate

$1.50

Tumbled Petrified Wood

$3.50

Tumbled Quartz, Clear

$2.00

Tumbled Quartz, Clear

$2.50

Tumbled Quartz, Golden

$2.50

Tumbled Quartz, Rose

$1.00

Tumbled Quartz, Rose

$4.00

Tumbled Quartz, Tourmalinated

$3.00

Tumbled Selenite, White

$4.50

Tumbled Serpentine

$3.50

Tumbled Snowflake Obsidian

$2.50

Tumbled Snowflake Obsidian

$3.50

Tumbled Sodalite

$3.00

Tumbled Sodalite

$4.00

Tumbled Sunstone

$3.50

Tumbled Sunstone

$3.50

Tumbled Tiger's Eye Gold (Premium)

$2.50

Tumbled Tigers Eye Gold

$3.50

Tumbled Tigers Eye Gold

$4.50

Tumbled Tigers Eye Gold

$2.00

Tumbled Tourmaline, Black

$2.00

Tumbled Tourmaline, Black

$2.00

Tumbled Unakite

$2.00

Tumbled Unakite

$3.50

Tumbled Unakite

$1.50

Crystals - Spirit Animals & Guides

Rose Quartz Angel $65

$65.00

Rose Quartz Angel $75

$75.00

Rose Quartz Angel $85

$85.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Angel-Pig Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Barn Pig Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Bear Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Cat Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Cobra Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Donkey Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Dragon Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Duck Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Eagle Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Elephant Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Fish Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Fox Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-Inch Frog Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Frog on Leaf Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Hedgehog Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Hippopotamus Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Horse Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Hummingbird Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Ladybug Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Llama Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Lucky Pig Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Mouse Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Owl Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Rabbit Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Scorpion Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Squirrel Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Turtle Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Whale Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Wild Boar Dolomite

$6.00

Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Wolf Dolomite

$6.00

Meal Platters

Riced Cauli Stir Fry w/ SGA

$10.00

Smoothies

Orange Dreamsicle

$5.00

Cherry Banana

$5.00

Chocolate Almond butter

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Chia

$5.00

Tropical Kale

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.52

Carrot, Ginger, Sweet Potato Soup

$7.52

Toast

Avocado Squish Squash

$10.99

Hummus

$10.99

Chocolate Almond Butter Cup

$12.99

Chickpea Melt

$12.99

Pizza Melt

$12.99

Sweet Mustard & Onion Chickpea Salad

$12.99