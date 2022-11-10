Restaurant header imageView gallery

4th Street Garage 41925 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

41925 4th Street

Temecula, CA 92590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bottled and Can Beer

Budlight

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.50

Corona Xtra

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Shock Top Belgian White

$6.00

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$7.00

Stone IPA

$7.00

Stone Tangerine Express IPA

$7.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Bucket beer (5)

$20.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Draft Beer

Fallen Angel Blonde Ale

$7.00+

Mexican Lager

$7.00+Out of stock

Stone Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Coors light draft

$7.00+

805

$7.00+

Modelo draft

$7.00+

Mango cart

$7.00+

Oktoberfest

$7.00+Out of stock

Seltzers

The Bellinger Bomb

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry lemonade

$6.00

Peach lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Rainbow sherbet

$6.00

Orange creamsicle

$6.00

Strawberry shortcake

$6.00

Lemon vanilla

$6.00

Old fashion lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw blackcherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw watermelon

$5.50

Sodas & Mocktails

Soda

$3.50

Mocktails

$4.00

Wine

G- Chard Falbrk

$9.00

G- Champ Wilsn Crk Almond

$9.00

G- Sav Blnc Rod Strng

$9.00

G- Emerald Creek Malbec Rose

$9.00

G- Emerald Creek Sparkling Wine

$9.00

G- Emerald Gold Red Blend

$9.00

G- Cab Sav J Lohr

$9.00

G-Menage a Trois Red Blend

$9.00Out of stock

G- Wilson Creek Peach Bellini

$9.00

G- Red Sangria

$10.00

G- White Sangria

$10.00

G- Rose Sangria

$10.00

Sangria Flight

$15.00

Sangria Special

$10.00

Sangria Cocktail

$15.00

B- Sangeria

$30.00

B- Sparkling Emerald Creek

$27.00

B- Rodney Strong Sauv Blanc

$27.00

B- Champ Wilson Creek Almond

$27.00

B- Wilson Creek Peach Bellini

$27.00

B- J. Lohr cab

$27.00

B- Fallbrook Chardonay

$27.00

B- Emerald Gold Red Blend

$27.00

Mimosa

$10.00

House Chardonay

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

Event

Domestic Bucket Beer

$20.00

Stone Bucket Beer

$30.00

Appetizers

Dip Trio

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Jalapeño Bacon Explosion

$10.00

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Pork Belly Tots

$15.00

Ruffles and French Onion Dip

$4.00

Kids menu

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$7.00

Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Chefs Special

$15.00

Beef Rib

Beef Rib (1)

$29.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

The Italian Salad

$15.00

BBQ Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Special with Domestic Beer

$15.00

Special with Imported Beer

$17.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side salad

$4.00

Kids Fruit

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Onion Dip

$1.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Tri Tip

$9.00

Baked beans

$5.00

Wings

BBQ Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Level 1: Fatal Mango

$15.00Out of stock

Level 2: Reaper Gold Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Level 3: Garlic Scorpion Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Level 4: Pear Burner Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$11.00

Breakfast

Bagel W Cream Chz

$4.00

Croissant W Cream Chz

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Breakfast Sammy

$8.00

Coffee

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.00

Bbq Sauce

Fatal Mango

$11.99

Original (no spice)

$11.99

Pear Burner

$11.99

Reaper Gold

$11.99

Reverse Sear

$11.99

White Wraith

$11.99

Hot Sauce

7 Siblings-Training Wheels

$10.99

Garlic Scorpion

$10.99

Haban-Guero Pina

$10.00

Peach Habanero Delight

$8.99

Extras

Bloody Mary Mix

$13.99

Spicy Reaper Pickles

$11.99

Cups

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
4th Street Garage - where everywhere is a car show!

Location

41925 4th Street, Temecula, CA 92590

Directions

