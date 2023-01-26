Restaurant header imageView gallery

54 Mint Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

16 Mint Plaza

San Francisco, CA 94103

Order Again

Antipasti

Pane E Focaccia

$5.00

Misticanza

$13.00

Insalata di Radicchio

$13.00

Torta Rustica

$14.00

Suppli al Telefono

$16.00

Extra Suppli

$6.00

Polipo

$17.00

Ricci e Bottarga

$21.00

Pescetti Fritti

$15.00

Saltimbocca

$16.00

Porchetta

$15.00

Trippa

$13.00

Pasta

Amatriciana

$24.00

Cacio e Pepe

$23.00

Carbonara

$24.00

Gnocchi

$26.00

Pasta al Burro

$19.00

Pasta al Pomodoro

$19.00

Fettuccine ai Funghi

$24.00

Secondi

Pollo coi Peperoni

$29.00

Agnello Scottadito

$45.00

Coda alla Vaccinara

$37.00

Bistecca ai Ferri

$42.00

Panini

Vegetariano Panini

$16.00

Porchetta Panini

$17.00

54-Burger

$16.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$12.00

Pannacotta al Balsamico

$13.00

Frittelle

$12.00

Budino

$12.00

Gelati e Sorbetti

$15.00

Crostata di Visciole

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Torta di Ricotta & Pera

$12.00

Affogato

$9.00

Gelato Individuale

$6.00

Sorbetto

$6.00

Cake Fee

$7.00

Brunch

Yogurt e Granola

$12.00

French Toast

$16.00

Frittata

$17.00

Uova in Purgatorio

$15.00

Fried Egg Cornetto

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Strapazzate

$17.00

Bistecca

$27.00

Daily Special

Nero di Seppia

$35.00Out of stock

Bisteccone

$110.00

Pasta con Gamberi

$33.00Out of stock

Pasta Vongole

$33.00Out of stock

Black Truffle Croquette

$26.00

Risotto al Tartufo

$45.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe Dinner

$60.00

Prix Fixe Lunch

$45.00

Prix Fixe Gnocchi Ragu

Prix Fixe Cacio e Pepe

Prix Fixe Bistecca

Prix Fixe Pesce

Prix Fixe Agnello

Prix Fixe Spaghetti al Pomodoro

Prix Fixe Pollo Arrosto

Prix Fixe Gnocchi Add on $5

$5.00

Prix Fixe Bistecca Add on $10

$10.00

Prix Fixe Agnello Add on $15

$15.00

Sides

Broccolini

$9.00

Crisp Potato

$9.00

Shishito Pepper

$9.00

Peperonata

$8.00

Rucola

$9.00

Salt

Chili Pepper

Black Pepper

Cheese

Cocktails

Spritz

$16.00

Daily Bellini

$17.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$19.00

Negroni

$19.00

Elderflower Gimlet

$19.00

Smokey Old Fashioned

$19.00

Elmy's Margarita

$19.00

Mediterraneo

$19.00

Pocket Coffee

$19.00

Birre

Belgian Style

$16.00

Lager

$8.00

Pilsner

$9.00

Mocktails

Green Paradise

$15.00

Berries and Tonic

$15.00

Watermelon Mojito

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Acqua Naturale

$4.00

Acqua Frizzante

$4.00

Coca Cola

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade

$9.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Gassosa

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Soda Water

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Analcolico

$12.00

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Americano Decaf

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino Decaf

$6.00

Cappuccino Double

$10.00

Cappuccino Double Decaf

$10.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Corretto

$9.00

Espresso Decaf

$4.00

Espresso Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso Double

$7.00

Espresso Double Decaf

$7.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Latte Decaf

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

Ceylon

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Sencha

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Every dish reflects our deep Italian heritage and the changing of seasons, with ingredients sourced locally, sustainably, and thoughtfully.

16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103

