54 Mint Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Every dish reflects our deep Italian heritage and the changing of seasons, with ingredients sourced locally, sustainably, and thoughtfully.
Location
16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Cavalier - 360 Jessie Street
4.2 • 2,359
360n Jessie Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant