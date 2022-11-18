Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popsons Burgers

2,662 Reviews

$$

998 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

All American

$6.75

Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce

Dbl All American

$9.25

Cheeseburger

$7.35

Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce

Double Cheeseburger

$9.85

Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

American cheese, onions, pickles, special sauce

Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Seasoned

$3.50

Dessert

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

1/2 Chocolate Shake

$4.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Half & Half Shake

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

1/2 Vanilla Shake

$4.00

1/2 Half & Half Shake

$4.00

NA Beverages

Fountain

$2.50

Boylans Root Beer

$3.50

Boylans Black Cherry

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

998 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

Gallery
Popsons Burgers image
Popsons Burgers image
Popsons Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Burma Love Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
8 Mint Plaza San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Hidden Spot - SoMa
orange starNo Reviews
1123 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Cellarmaker Brewing Company - Howard St.
orange starNo Reviews
1150 Howard St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Bodega SF - 138 Mason Street
orange starNo Reviews
138 Mason Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston