58 West 58 West 2nd Street

58 West 2nd Street

Logan, OH 43138

Appetizers and Salads

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Country pate; cured beef; smoked sausage; mustard, pickles and preserves, cheese and bread

Colcannon Cakes

$13.00

Bacon, greens and garlic in a potato cake, with country tartar and hot sauce

Corn Bread Service

$15.00

Full skillet of corn bread with butter, honey, hot sauce

Fall Salad

$12.00

Kale, fennel, shaved carrots, grilled parsnip, walnuts, dried peach, wheat berriers, with sorghum and spice vinaigrette

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00Out of stock

Kimchi cocktail sauce, arugula, yum yum

Johnnycakes

$12.00

Cornmeal griddle cakes with house-made ricotta, honey and lemon

Killed Lettuce

$12.00

Arugula, onion and local apples, with hot bacon and cider vinaigrette

Pork Spare Ribs

$16.00

Brined, smoked, grilled and glazed, with country tartar sauce and chow chow

Poutine

Tallow fries with shredded beef, gravy, and laurel valley cheese curds

Soup Beans

$13.00

Bacon and onion greens, corn bread

Side of Fries

$3.95Out of stock

Sandwiches and Burgers

Country Pate Sandwich

Griddled pate, white onion, pickles and spicy mustard on a bun, with hand cut tallow fried potatoes

Hot Brown

Smoked chicken, country ham, mornay, bacon and tomato relish, sourdough

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Toasted local sourdough, cucumber, arugula

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Pulled chicken, chicken cracklin, arugula, lubricator bbq, country tartar, hand cut tallow fried potatoes

Wagyu Smashburger

$25.00

Rocky Top Ranch ground beef, house bacon, Ohio cheddar, LTPO, hand cut tallow-fried potatoes

Mains

Chicken Fried Steak

$27.00

Creamed chipped beef gravy, mashers, peas, mint

Country Carbonara

$26.00

Fresh spaghetti, country ham, peas, egg yolk, sundried tomatoes, pecorino

Grilled Pork Shoulder Steak

$36.00Out of stock

Pinto beans and dumplings with root veg, dried tomato conserva

Pot Roast

$32.00

Stout, wine and whiskey gravy; smashed taters, bacon and onion greens

Seared Rainbow Trout

$30.00

Creamed hominy, fennel and citrus, trout caviar

Smoked Chicken and Dumplings

$26.00

Wine, demi glace, raisins, rosemary

Stock Pea Fritters

$27.00

Shagbark bean hummus, benne dressing, salad, flatbread

Twice Fried Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Corn and potato breaded half chicken fried in a liquor honey mustard glaze, green slaw and fries (gluten free)

Winter Vegetable Pasta

$26.00

Shredded squash and root vegetables and greens in a pecan butter sauce, dried cranberry and barley

Desserts

Dried Apple Stack Cake

$12.00

Caramelized cheese, wine and lubricator fondue, honey, lemon, pecans

Rice Pudding with Spiced Peach

$8.00

Cookies and Milk

$10.00

Double chocolate, house ricotta, caramel, sea salt

S'mores on the Patio

$12.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken strips with honey and choice of sides

Noodles

$11.99

Red sauce or cream sauce, choice of side

Lil Burger

$11.99

Smaller house patty, plain or with cheese, sauces on side, choice of sides

Grilled cheese and chicken noodle soup

$11.99

Chef's Tasting

Chef's Tasting

$50.00

Glass

Pinot Noir (DR)

$15.00

Merlot (DR)

$13.00

Zinfandel (DR)

$12.00

Stage Coach (DR)

$11.00

Rempet's Red (SR)

$11.00

Mingo Red (SR)

$12.00

Chard (DW)

$12.00

Dry Riesling (DW)

$12.00

Sav B (DW)

$12.00

Worthington (DW)

$11.00

Bellville (DW)

$10.00

Falls Mill (SW)

$10.00

Oak Grove (SW)

$11.00

Canal Boat Blend (SW)

$10.00

Bottle

BTL Pinot Noir (DR)

$35.00

BTL Merlot (DR)

$32.00

BTL Zinfandel (DR)

$28.00

BTL Stage Coach (DR)

$23.00

BTL Rempet's Red (SR)

$25.00

BTL Mingo Red (SR)

$27.00

BTL Chard (DW)

$26.00

BTL Dry Riesling (DW)

$23.00

BTL Sav B (DW)

$25.00

BTL Worthington (DW)

$25.00

BTL Bellville (DW)

$21.00

BTL Falls Mill (SW)

$18.00

BTL Oak Grove (SW)

$24.00

BTL Canal Boat Blend (SW)

$21.00

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet

$2.95

Lemon-lime

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Soda

$1.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Keg Cocktails

Chieftain Gold

$11.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Appalachian Bishop

$11.00

Light Rum, Red wine, simple syrup, lime

Sloe Tom

$9.00

Sloe Gin, fresh citrus syrup, soda

Smoked Old Fashioned

$11.00

Motherwell’s Common Ground Bourbon, simple syrup, luxardo cherries, black walnut bitters

Smoked Peach

$11.00

Motherwell’s Lubricator, Mezcal, Jalapenos, ginger beer, fruit shrub

Chieftain Gold

$10.00

Motherwell’s Common Ground Bourbon, citrus syrup, honey

Spiced Pear

$11.00

Pear shrub, House Vodka, House Gin citrus syrup

Brooklyn Sour

$12.00

House Rye, citrus syrup, egg whites, red wine float

Toasted Apple Mule

$11.00

House Vodka, apple shrub, Ginger beer

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Wine Float

Out of stock

Raspberry/vanilla ice cream, red wine, soda splash

Traditional Cocktails

Cosmo

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Eagle Rare

Makers Mark

$10.00

Henry Mckenna Single

Four Roses Single

$12.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

WS Four Peel

$8.00

Tequila

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Espolon

$10.00

Clase Azul Respo

$24.00

Vida

$10.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Jack

$7.00

Beam

$7.00

Angels Envy Rye

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Rum

Captain

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Kraken

$9.00

Liqueurs

Elderflower

$8.00

Apple

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Vermouth (s&D)

St Germain

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Draft Beer

Christmas Lager

$8.00

Dezemberfest

$8.00

Logan Lager

$8.00

Old Man's IPA

$8.00

Wine

Pinot Noir (DR) FL

$3.00

Merlot (DR) FL

$3.00

Zinfandel (DR) FL

$3.00

Stage Coach (DR) FL

$3.00

Rempet's Red (SR) FL

$3.00

Mingo Red (SR) FL

$3.00

Chard (DW) FL

$3.00

D. Riesling (DW) FL

$3.00

Sav B (DW) FL

$3.00

Worthington (DW) FL

$3.00

Bellville (DW) FL

$3.00

Falls Mill (SW) FL

$3.00

Oak Grove (SW) FL

$3.00

Canal Boat Blend (SW) FL

$3.00

Beer

Christmas Lage FL

$2.50

Dezemberfest FL

$2.50

Logan Lager FL

$2.50

Old Man's IPA FL

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

58 West 2nd Street, Logan, OH 43138

Directions

