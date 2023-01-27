Restaurant header imageView gallery

7Mile Lounge 915 Main Street, Suite 101

915 Main Street, Suite 101

Evansville, IN 47708

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Other Drinks

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board - Individual Serving

$15.00

Charcuterie Board - Serves up to 3

$20.00

Prepacked Items

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.00

New York Deli Style Philly Cheesesteak

$7.00

Creamy Tomato

$5.00

Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Pretzels

$2.00

Trail Mix

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Apparel

2023 Black & Blue T-Shirt

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The Newest Entertainment Lounge in Downtown Evansville featuring jazz, hip hop, R&B, and other special events.

915 Main Street, Suite 101, Evansville, IN 47708

