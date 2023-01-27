7Mile Lounge 915 Main Street, Suite 101
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The Newest Entertainment Lounge in Downtown Evansville featuring jazz, hip hop, R&B, and other special events.
915 Main Street, Suite 101, Evansville, IN 47708
