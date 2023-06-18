Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

9 Muses Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

315 S. Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Plates

$19.00+

Choice of meat served with a side salad, pita, tzatziki, and your choice of side

Gyro Pita

$15.00

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Shawarma Pita

$16.00

Halal chicken shawarma, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita


Appetizers

Appetizer Tzatziki

$11.00

Appetizer Hummus

$11.00

Appetizer Spicy Feta

$11.00

3 Spreads

$15.00

Tzatziki, hummus, tirokafteri (Spicy Feta)

Beets

$13.00

Pickled in red wine vinegar, olive oil, feta

Loukaniko

$16.00

Charred, lemon, oregano

Keftedes

$15.00

House-made Greek meatballs pan-fried with lemon

Tigania

$11.00

Sautéed pork shoulder, onions, peppers, red wine, lemon

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Olive oil, lemon vinaigrette, oregano

Calamari

$16.00

Pan-fried, olive oil, lemon, cocktail sauce

Florina Peppers

$15.00

Feta filled, Modena balsamic

Large Greek Fries

$9.00

Fresh hand cut fries with feta, lemon, and oregano

Charred Zucchini

$13.00

Olive oil, Modena balsamic, fresh garlic

Kalamata Olives

$11.00

Brined Kalamata olives topped w/ oregano

Mixed Grill

$21.00

Grilled octopus, calamari, shrimp, lemon, olive oil

Saganaki

$13.00

Flour-dusted, imported kefalograviera cheese, lemon

Zucchini Cakes

$13.00

Shredded zucchini, green onion, feta, dill, tzatziki

Horta

$9.00

Simmered greens with extra virgin olive oil & lemon

Feta Appetizer

$12.00

Organic, Imported feta

Avgolemono Bowl

$6.00

Traditional Greek egg-lemon soup with orzo

Pitas & Burgers

Gyro Pita

$15.00

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Chicken Pita

$16.00

Chicken, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Pork Pita

$15.00

Pork, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Shawarma Pita

$16.00

Halal chicken shawarma, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Kefte Pita

$16.00

Kefte, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Grilled veggie patty with honey mustard vinaigrette, lettuce, and tomato on a buttery brioche bun

Prime Burger

$16.00

All prime-cut beef, fried egg, tomato, grilled onions, lettuce on a buttery brioche bun with American or cheddar

Cheddar & Bacon Burger

$16.00

All prime-cut beef, tomato, grilled onions, lettuce, Merkts cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun

Burger

$16.00

All prime-cut beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, choice of cheese on a buttery brioche bun

Veggie Pita

$15.00

Charred zucchini, florina peppers, olive oil, mitzithra, shredded lettuce, tomato

Salads

Steak & Romaine

$21.00

Char-broiled prime cut ribeye, romaine, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, feta, and house balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken & Avocado

$19.00

Romaine, avocado, tomato, cage-free hard-boiled egg, onion, feta, house balsamic vinaigrette

Walnut Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, sliced apple, shredded carrot, raisins, walnuts, vinaigrette

Feta & Beet Salad

$17.00

Pickled red beets, organic mixed greens, tomato, roasted red pepper, baby cucumber, feta, house balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$11.00

Organic mixed greens, tomato, feta, onion, kalamata olives, and house balsamic vinaigrette

Our Village Regular

$13.00

Ripened tomato, baby cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives feta, our famous vinaigrette

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Skewers & Shareables

Pork Skewer

$4.00

Chicken Skewer

$4.00

Beef Kefte Skewer

$4.00

Pekilia for 2

$37.00

2 pork + 2 chicken skewers, kefte, loukaniko

Meze for 2

$35.00

Char-broiled chicken, pork shoulder, gyro

Main

Mediterranean Chicken

$19.00

Charbroiled chicken, vegetables, feta, wine-mustard sauce

Lamb Shoulder

$23.00

Char-grilled lamb shoulder, rice, lemon oven-brown potatoes

Mediterranean Pasta

$17.00

Spaghetti, olive oil, florina pepper, sun-dried tomato, garlic, mushroom, green pepper, fresh basil

Skordato Pasta

$18.00

Penne pasta, sautéed chicken breast with garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, mitzithra

9 Muses Pasta

$21.00

Spaghetti, chicken, sautéed vegetables, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mizithra

Bone-In Pork Chop

$20.00

Char-broiled 15-17oz all-natural pork chop, rice pilaf, side salad

Plates

$19.00+

Choice of meat served with a side salad, pita, tzatziki, and your choice of side

NY Strip Steak

$21.00

Side salad, pita & choice of side

Pekilia for 2

$37.00

2 pork + 2 chicken skewers, kefte, loukaniko

Meze for 2

$35.00

Char-broiled chicken, pork shoulder, gyro

No Musing Around Meat Mound

$51.00

Char-broiled prime cut ribeye, pork chop, chicken, loukaniko

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Oven-Browned Potatoes

$7.00

Side Greek Fries

$7.00

Small Village

$7.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Avgolemono Bowl

$6.00

Traditional Greek egg-lemon soup with orzo

Side Gyro Meat

$7.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Side Feta

$2.00

Coffee

Frappe

$4.50

Freddo Espresso

$4.75

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00

Nescafé

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Double Greek Coffee

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Smeraldina

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Tuvunu Iced Tea

$3.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Here at 9 Muses we use only the finest ingredients to create delicious, authentic, and natural Greek dishes pared with expertly crafted cocktails and imported, family-owned wines.

Website

Location

315 S. Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60561

Directions

Gallery
9 Muses Bar & Grill image
9 Muses Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Claudette
orange star4.5 • 4,089
24 5th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Anejo - Tribeca
orange starNo Reviews
301 Church Street Manhattan, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Benemon - 108 E 4th St
orange star4.6 • 1,068
108 E 4th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
La Nacional
orange star4.6 • 779
239 W 14 St New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien - Darien
orange star4.5 • 820
8025 S Cass Ave Darien, IL 60561
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston